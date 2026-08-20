Bizarre video allegedly shows masked mom setting fire in home — then cops uncover disturbing allegations involving daughters

A Florida mother has been arrested after allegedly posting videos showing her igniting a fire in her kitchen and pouring hot wax on her young daughters, according to authorities.

Meliza Campos-Sanchez, 26, was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree arson, child abuse, and child neglect, according to records from the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department.

'In one video, Campos-Sanchez can allegedly be seen dancing in a silver mask and lighting a pile of clothing on fire.'

Jail records show Campos-Sanchez is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and has an immigration hold.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and sheriff's deputies went to Campos-Sanchez's home in Miami regarding a dwelling fire on Sunday, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

Law&Crime reported, "Upon arriving, first responders found damage to the center of the tiled kitchen floor, along with a silver mask, a red wand lighter, and a clear plastic condiment bottle believed to have held rubbing alcohol."

The affidavit stated that the fire had been started intentionally "by an open flame held to ignitable liquids and combustible materials."

Police interviewed Campos-Sanchez's 6-year-old daughter, who said she and her younger sister had been in the laundry room next to the kitchen when they saw their mother start the fire and throw a glass mug on the floor while dancing, according to the affidavit.

The fire was extinguished when Campos-Sanchez used a bowl of water to put out the flames, according to the affidavit.

Court documents said Campos-Sanchez allegedly poured hot wax on her daughters after the fire was put out.

"Afterwards, [the 6-year-old] stated that her mother brought her and her sister into the kitchen and began pouring what she describes as 'HOT WATER OR AGUA' from the lit candles (melted candle wax) on herself, [the 6-year-old], and her sister," police wrote in the affidavit.

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Investigators discovered the Instagram account of Campos-Sanchez that has nearly 65,000 followers.

Authorities found two Instagram videos on her account, including one involving her children, ages 3 and 6.

True Crime reported, " In one video , Campos-Sanchez can allegedly be seen dancing in a silver mask and lighting a pile of clothing on fire, and in another , she is allegedly seen pouring hot wax onto herself and onto her daughters' hands."

The affidavit said, "One video shows the defendant in the kitchen of her home, using lit candles to pour hot melted candle wax on her own leg, and then in the hands of her two daughters."

As of Thursday afternoon, those videos remain posted on the verified Instagram account "melizacsanchez."

Campos-Sanchez was arrested on Monday and taken to a hospital. Police said she was placed under a Baker Act hold for a temporary mental health evaluation. Deputies took Campos-Sanchez into custody after she was cleared for discharge from the hospital.

Citing the affidavit, People magazine reported that Campos-Sanchez's husband, Yusniel Cue, informed investigators that he and his wife had been dealing with marital issues. He stated that he had spent the week before the alleged incident staying with his parents while Campos-Sanchez remained at the home with their daughters.

The affidavit further states that Cue told law enforcement that Campos-Sanchez had previously attempted suicide and that he had contacted the sheriff's office the preceding week over concerns for their children, People reported.

WTVJ-TV reported Cue told authorities that Campos-Sanchez had previously tied a rope in the rafters in a suicide attempt.

The New York Post reported that there were "alarming warnings of her behavior," including "a series of images on Aug. 6 showing her posing with a handgun in her mouth, which she claimed in the caption was just a toy."

Cue took custody of his daughters following the alleged incident.

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