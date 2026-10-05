They botched her execution. Now they're trying to save her life?

Christa Pike was sentenced to death for one of Tennessee's most brutal murders — she led her roommate into the woods, tortured her, and killed her. Three decades later, the state attempted to carry out that sentence.

But it failed.

Pike survived two lethal injection attempts and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is not happy about it.

“So now you have this headline I can’t wrap my brain around, actually. ‘Christa Pike getting lifesaving medical care after surviving Tennessee execution,’” Gonzales says, noting that Tennessee taxpayers are footing the bill.

“[They’ve] paid for her to live up until this point, and the point of that, I guess, was that she needed to go through all of her appeals or whatever until the state found that they could execute her in good conscience,” she explains.

“And now Tennessee taxpayers are spending more money and more resources to try to save the life of the person who was on death row who was supposed to be executed,” she says.

Gonzales also points out that the execution squad was all women.

“This actually was a DEI execution squad. It was an all-female execution squad,” Gonzales says. “Why?”

“I don’t know,” she says, answering herself. “But they injected her twice with pentobarbital. And they couldn’t find the vein. I don’t know. They tried to establish an IV line for an hour, using at least seven needles.”

“So maybe, instead of figuring out how we can get all-female execution squads, we should just get people who understand how to put an IV line in, because now this chick is in the hospital in critical condition,” she explains.

“And her attorney is arguing, like, ‘Oh, actually … this should all just be canceled and she should just be allowed to go home because of what she’s been through,’” she continues.

“So all I’m saying is I think we need to bring back the firing squad,” she adds.

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