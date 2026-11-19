Americans used to disagree about politics without treating their political opponents like enemies. So what changed?

Comedian, podcast host, and author Andrew Heaton joins Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau to discuss his new book, "Tribalism Is Dumb," and why political tribalism has consumed so much of American life.

“So have you guys noticed that everybody went crazy, like maybe, I don’t know, 10 years ago or so?” Heaton asks Stu and Dave, before recalling what American attitudes toward politics used to be like.

“When I grew up, I had multiple members of my family that turned out to be Democrats in Oklahoma. I didn’t know that. And I come to find out that they just, it wasn’t a big part of their identity back then,” he explains.





“They looked at politics as this kind of secondary administrative thing,” he continues. “And as a result, they could be friends with people they disagreed with because they could go to the local Baptist church and go, ‘Look, the important thing here is that we’re both members of this community and we’re disagreeing on tariffs or something like that. We can work through that.’”

“I think that’s a very healthy model for how America should be,” he adds.

That’s the model Heaton hopes to recapture with "Tribalism Is Dumb," a book in which he tries to figure out why everyone became so “hyperpartisan.”

“What was the onus behind that?” he asks.

“It is interesting to see how this has developed, though, because I think you say 10 years ago, and I think that’s a good beginning of it, maybe. I really do think COVID accelerated all of our insanity in so many different ways,” Stu says.

“I feel like this country was set up in a way that the founders designed it as they didn’t want government to be the only thing you thought about,” he continues.

“And I don’t know why we decided to abandon that model, but we certainly have,” he adds.

“It’s a weird thing. I’m a friendly, low-wattage agnostic. And as such, I have become very pro-religion, which is an odd position for somebody like me to take,” Heaton chimes in.

“But I think that that’s part of it, is you read these think pieces that America and in particular Europe have become less religious over time,” he continues.

“And I don’t think they really have. I think what happened was that that religious onus shifted out of religion into politics, which is the worst possible replacement for religion,” he adds.

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