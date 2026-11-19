Cheerleaders for the Iran strikes have ramped up their criticism of Vice President JD Vance.

While some appear prickled by Vance's critique of the pursuit of "endless wars," others appear eager to blame Vance's previous peacemaking efforts for the GOP's historic rout in the midterms.

'It may take a little longer.'

Vance, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq, told "The Ingraham Angle" in an interview Monday that despite the U.S. accomplishing "an extraordinary amount" in Iran, "there is this category of people who just seem to want the war to go on forever. They want to keep on going and keep on going."

Vance explained to Ingraham that President Donald Trump has "a lot of options" in the way of bringing the conflict to a close but regardless of what he decides to do, "there are going to be people who demand more, who want the war to go on indefinitely."

Vance expressed confidence that Trump is "not going to let this become a forever war. And the people who want it to become a forever war, they can attack me all they want to because we signed up to not do this. We told the American people we would do no more forever wars."

The vice president's comments in the interview — like his post-midterms acknowledgment that "the reason we lost is the war" —prompted numerous meltdowns, including from Brian Kilmeade, the Fox News host who has proven as defensive of the latest Middle Eastern conflict as he was the Iraq War.

RELATED: 'That's a myth': Why are gas prices plummeting now that the election is over?

Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images

Kilmeade complained on his podcast Wednesday about Vance's recognition that the Iran conflict was a significant factor behind the GOP's midterm losses. He also called Vance's remarks to Ingraham "aggravating" and said that "he never should have been vice president."

"There's not one person that I have ever met that wants an endless war — who'll say the president's got to keep fighting no matter what," said Kilmeade. "... It's not that people are never going to be satisfied. So that is another strawman argument that this guy puts up."

Of course, "endless war" is not a term used to denote literally never-ending conflicts. As demonstrated repeatedly over the years by President Trump, the term instead refers to protracted and costly military engagements such as those in Iraq and Afghanistan, where the conditions for success are unclear or shifting.

The Iran strikes began nine months ago, on February 28, and many Iran hawks do not want the conflict to end yet.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who may make another run for the White House, said in a recent interview with the Washington Examiner, "I do believe that, now that we're past the midterms, that the president ought to ... unleash the armed forces of the United States and Israel to finish the job."

Pence rejected Vance's suggestion that Republicans lost the election because of Iran, suggesting that the actual problem "was the fact that we stopped."

The former presidential candidate also insinuated Vance was to blame for the failed peace agreement that Trump signed in June, characterizing it as "appeasement" and claiming that it "isn't worth the paper it's printed on."

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton is another Republican who has advocated for keeping the military operation going.

"Democrats want to end the war by surrendering to Iran, unilaterally raising the white flag, and allowing terrorists to control the Strait of Hormuz," he tweeted on Wednesday. "Wrong. America needs a victory strategy, not an exit strategy."

Cotton, like Pence, criticized the memorandum of understanding that Trump signed in June, calling it "ill-advised, naive,[and] foolish," and suggesting it likely prolonged the conflict.

Without naming Vance, Cotton said, "We've heard complaints about forever wars. It's probably that memorandum of understanding that allowed the Democrats to characterize this conflict as a forever war."

Responding to Vance's remarks to Ingraham, Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon posed open questions on Monday: "Who are these people who say they want it to last forever? What are their names, and when did they say that?"

Marc Thiessen, a former speech writer for President George W. Bush, answered, "There are none."

Thiessen, who wrote a Jan. 14 column titled "There is no U.S. downside to striking the Iranian regime," suggested in a piece last Thursday that combat operations should continue until "total victory" is secured.

"Trump can create the conditions for the ultimate collapse of the Iranian regime," wrote Thiessen. "That collapse may come before Trump leaves office, or it may take a little longer."

Thiessen did not clarify what he meant by "a little longer," though Trump's second term will not end for more than two years.

In a new Emerson College national poll regarding Republicans' 2028 presidential field, Vance was 16 percentage points behind Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has defended the war as "necessary."

The vice president nevertheless remains popular with Republicans.

An Economist/YouGov poll from Nov. 9-11 asked, "If the election for the Republican nominee for president were held today, which candidate would you be most likely to vote for?" Vance came in first with 40%, followed by Rubio with 33%.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!