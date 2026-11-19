A bill that would ban former lawmakers from becoming lobbyists after leaving office hit a wall in the form of Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

'Americans are struggling to make ends meet while watching politicians cash in after they get out of Congress. It’s not fair and it’s not right.'

"Florida families elected me to make Washington work for them by fighting to boost job creation, root out corruption and cut red tape, and lower the cost of living," said Scott, according to a press release Thursday.

"When members of Congress go from elected office to lobbying, our jobs stop looking like public service and feel more like self-service," he added.

Scott asked for unanimous consent to pass the bill on the Senate floor, but Tillis' objection means it will be considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Tillis said he blocked the bill on the grounds that it could have unintended consequences beyond lobbying for pay.

"In full disclosure I've told everybody I have no intention of coming back and lobbying this Congress. So if anybody thinks this is because I'm getting ready for my next career, they don't know Thom Tillis," he said on the floor of Congress.

"Under this bill, if I had those passions and I just wanted to make a call and encourage people to do it and [I'm] not getting paid a dime, I'm breaking the law. Is that really what we want?" he asked.

Tillis argued that the bill wouldn't allow him to continue advocating on issues like Alzheimer's disease and autism, as he has during his time in Congress.

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Some online pointed out that Tillis would be directly affected by the legislation as he is leaving the Senate in January after deciding not to run for re-election.

Scott stated in the press release, "While I am incredibly disappointed that my colleague blocked the passage of my bill, I won’t stop fighting to pass commonsense legislation that restores the American people’s trust in Washington."

"Americans are struggling to make ends meet while watching politicians cash in after they get out of Congress. It’s not fair and it’s not right," wrote Scott on social media Thursday.

Blaze News reached out to Tillis' office for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

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