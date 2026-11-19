Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is facing criticism after some "mixed messaging" in the past week amid a series of infrastructure failures across the country.

Politico reported Thursday that newly appointed White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called an audible from the Philippines to at least temporarily remove the DHS secretary from the media spotlight — but this account of events has been disputed.

'We wanted to make sure that the top official with the best knowledge was the person who went out on each of these topics.'

According to Politico, Miller's decision came after Mullin appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity on Monday.

During the media appearance, Mullin was asked about the outages that have affected the nation in the past couple of weeks. Mullin said there was little to no evidence of a cyberattack as the cause of the outages, but, citing "one guy that's very smart with tech," he said that it could be "SI," the administration's rebranded term for artificial intelligence.

Without naming his source, Mullin said it was not Elon Musk.

These statements from Mullin reportedly sparked a number of "WTF" messages in internal administration group chats, according to Politico.

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As a result, Stephen Miller intervened on Tuesday afternoon to replace Mullin with Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to deliver messaging for the administration.

“Despite the mixed messaging from Mullin, the administration was able to take the reins — even overseas — and put together a coordinated response to inform the American people,” a White House official told Politico.

“This is a perfect example of why Stephen was put in the role as chief of staff — he knows all the different components, every member of the Cabinet trusts him, and he can quickly get them coordinated to deliver on a unified goal,” the official added.

However, an administration official gave a different perspective on the issue to Blaze News, stating that they had "not been involved in any conversations where frustrations were expressed about Mullin."

The official said that Stephen Miller "has been so ingrained in the whole of government approach that he knows what each component is best equipped to address to the public."



The official said that the administration has a "deep bench" that has been "evolving as the incidents evolved."

Stressing that the incidents of the past week have been unrelated and diverse in nature, the official explained that the administration simply needs the "strongest messenger" to address these issues.

"We wanted to make sure that the top official with the best knowledge was the person who went out on each of these topics," the official said.

Additionally, the official refuted Politico's implication that Mullin is in hot water with the rest of the administration, pointing, again, to the separate incidents requiring different sets of expert knowledge.

On Wednesday, Secretary Mullin appeared as a witness before the House Committee on Homeland Security in a hearing called "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland: 25 Years After 9/11."

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