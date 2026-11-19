A special Army enlistment program looked to take advantage of the highly anticipated release of the Grand Theft Auto VI game.

With the final numbers now released, the experiment proved to be so effective that it has bolstered a unit's numbers for the foreseeable future.

'Maybe be a lifer in this, since I already made it my career.'

The 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion in Fort Stewart, Georgia, previously proved that its unique offer was worthwhile when it released re-enlistment numbers in the summer.

Federal officials confirmed the authenticity of a copy of an Army memo circulating online, which stated that "any soldier who signs a re-enlistment contract between" August 1 and November 14 would be "authorized for a special four-day pass."

"This special pass is specifically designated to coincide with the highly anticipated release of the video game Grand Theft Auto VI," the memo added.

As of August, at least 20 soldiers had extended their Army contracts through the deal. Now, the final number of re-enlisting engineers has more than doubled ahead of the game's release.

As Task & Purpose reported on Wednesday, 43 out of 130 eligible soldiers extended their contracts by between two and four years.

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Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Sgt. Jamire Smith decided to sign a six-year deal with the Army through the promotion, which also reportedly came with a $60,000 bonus due to his heavy vehicle training.

"I was actually in the process of getting out, I was towards my final stages of getting out … but my company and the battalion helped me navigate through that and they showed me that there's still a need for me and that I am still a clear and value asset to the team, and so that's really what drove me to say 'let’s keep going, let's keep driving,'" Smith revealed.

He added that he would "maybe be a lifer in this, since I already made it my career."

Staff Sgt. Brittany Wolfer, a career counselor, suggested the contract incentive approach and explained that she got the idea from Sgt. Maj. Celeste R. Spencer, who had mentioned the idea on social media to coincide with a long Thanksgiving break.

Wolfer told Task & Purpose she approached her battalion commander with the pitch, and even though he is "a little bit older," the commander revealed he had actually played Grand Theft Auto II (1999) at some point and therefore gave the incentive the green light.

"I came into [the unit]; there hadn't been a counselor for about eight months, so there was a lot of gaps and things that were falling through because the soldiers didn't have that presence within the formation," Wolfer said. "This kind of was just a way to grab people's attention and kind of be like, 'Hey, here I am. I'm the person you're gonna come talk to,' and [it] kind of snowballed from there."

RELATED: US Army unit grants soldiers 4-day pass to play Grand Theft Auto VI — there's just one little catch

Fort Stewart, 1998. STEVE SCHAEFER/AFP/Getty Images

Wolfer won't get the four-day weekend, but is excited to see the new graphics and storylines in GTA VI, joking that the game represents "a weird arc" in her life because she went to basic training the week GTA V was released in 2013.

Sgt. Smith said he would probably have a "a good 24 hours to waste" on the game.

According to Forbes, GTA VI had already surpassed $1.6 billion by Wednesday from 17 million preorders.

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