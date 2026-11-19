"They're taking away the reason they exist," she said as she told me about the academic writing center that recently proclaimed that grammar wasn't necessary any longer. "No, they're dismantling everything. Why? Don't they understand what they're doing?"

My conversational partner was a woman who booked an hour with me as a coaching client (I have her permission to share some of our conversation, and identifying details have been obscured). "Jan" lives in one of the bluest progressive areas of the U.S. She began her career in academia and libraries years ago, before the total woke regime takeover.

The Israelites cast a golden calf as an idol, and we’re doing the same, except we’ve made the calf out of cheap yellow plastic.

The writing center did more than say grammar didn't matter. It said mainstream English grammar was an act of oppression against blacks, foreigners, the illiterate, ad infinitum. As we talked about the ludicrous reality of a student writing center calling the tools of its trade a kind of slave shackles, we segued into a discussion about aesthetics.

"They make themselves deliberately ugly," Jan said. "The unnatural hair colors, the face piercings ... " she trailed off. The unspoken question between us was "why?"

Under cover in leftist land

The deliberate destruction of sense, logic, and order is connected to the war on beauty.

Jan wasn't a particularly "political" person. For most of her adult life, she would have described herself as a moderate: mildly conservative on some issues, but for the most part more aligned with liberal beliefs. But those beliefs were "liberal" by 1990s or 2000s standards. Over the course of 20 years, she has watched her commonly held political views get recast as "hard right" and "fascist."

Now she feels like an undercover agent when she goes to work. Jan is not yet middle-aged and looks younger than she is. Her more than usual number of earrings going up the side of one ear gives her a bit of camouflage. The woke zombies think it means she's down with their anarchistic politics. When she meets new people, they start right up about deposing Trump, about how the Democrats are going to make the country safe for "trans kids" again.

They have no idea the horror Jan is disguising behind her composed face. It doesn't occur to them that she might not agree, because they don't have theory of mind for anyone outside their cult.

As someone who organizes information and words for a career, Jan is bothered by the destruction of academic and workplace standards. Students come to her place of work to learn, and her job is to teach them. But now that institution is hostile to grammar itself, the system that all languages use to organize and communicate meaning.

The look on her face said it all: "What the hell?"

Bland and brutal

What bothers Jan, and me, and so many others I have spoken to is not just the throwing out of sense-making structures. Don't get me wrong; that's certainly a full-blown crisis — just look at the results of America's public schools, which threw away phonics years ago for a pied piper's fantasy called "whole language instruction." According to the U.S. Department of Education, only 31% of American fourth-grade students scored "proficient" in reading. That's less than one in three, and it's lower than scores from 2019 and 2022.

But there's a deeper rot that disturbs people of goodwill and good faith. When logic, rationality, consistency, and orderliness decline, so does beauty. It's easy to see on the surface. American cities and even many small towns have trash on the formerly pristine neighborhood streets. In Vermont, where I live, downtown Burlington parks have hypodermic needles and human feces on the grass.

There's much more under the surface. The built world is increasingly bland and brutal; it is often downright ugly and hostile. We have watched formerly colorful McDonald's restaurants turn into brutalist prisons made of dark gray concrete fashioned into sharp cubes. Nearly all fast-food outlets and stores have followed suit.

Homeowners slap paint over the hardwood in their vintage homes, or replace it altogether with blue-white drywall "accented" in light-absorbing iron gray.

Every car from every maker looks exactly the same, and they're all ugly, bulbous jellybeans. But you can get them in any color you like as long as it's white, gray, or black.

Any utilitarian doorknob from 1900 in a normal house had some flair, some attention to detail and eye appeal. Cruise the hardware aisle of any home improvement store today and compare. Everything gleams, but everything is nothing but featureless squares and rectangles. Everything is a brushed steel Apple device.

The aesthetic of the 2020s is human-hostile.

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Paul Harris/Getty Images

Theater of cruelty

Where does this come from? Why are we doing it?

I don't know for sure, but part of it must be that we've lost hope. We don't believe the world can make sense; we don't believe in the uplifting power of beauty.

It's easy to see the flip side, the enervating, soul-destroying properties of chaos and ugliness. A couple of years ago, I visited a Vermont institution, the Bread & Puppet museum. Bread & Puppet is nominally a puppet theater troupe. In reality it's the three-dimensional expression of dark thinking.

The puppets and dioramas are ugly and foreboding, full of despair. They evoke a world of horrible capitalists oppressing the proletariat.

Josh Slocum

When I left the museum, my friend and I turned to each other and said it felt like being in a portal to hell. And this is a "theater troupe" that gives presentations to public-school children in Vermont.

Towering inferno

Last week a young woman who runs an account on X called "The War on Beauty" posted a tearful video showing the modern art she encountered at a recent museum visit. The first thing she saw was a human figure kneeling on the floor with a 50-foot tube of feces coming out its backside. The next room featured what looked like corpses hanging from the rafters.

It made her feel despair. Many piled on her account, accusing her of being melodramatic. I don't think she was. I felt the same thing at the Bread & Puppet museum. My coaching client feels the same things as her academic workplace throws out sense-making while her colleagues make themselves deliberately ugly.

Two tales from Scripture come to mind. When the people built a tower to reach the heavens, God confused their tongues to punish them for overweening ambition. Today, we mortals are even more prideful, and we’re deliberately confusing our languages all on our own. The Israelites cast a golden calf as an idol, and we’re doing the same, except we’ve made the calf out of cheap yellow plastic.

We are leading ourselves astray. Humans need sense, rationality, order, and beauty. These are interconnected, not separate. We destroy them at our peril.