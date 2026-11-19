Americans who reported serious health problems after receiving COVID-19 vaccines through a CDC monitoring program expected their complaints to be taken seriously. Instead, many say their pleas for help went unanswered.

Now, a new book from the Brownstone Institute is bringing those accounts back into the spotlight. BlazeTV host Daniel Horowitz sits down with Brownstone Institute President Jeffrey Tucker to discuss "Cries for Help: Injury and Death Buried in V-Safe Data," a compilation of accounts submitted by people who reported injuries after vaccination.

“I’ve gotten so sick of this because it was so obvious to me. We went through thousands of case studies, academic studies, you know, epidemiological data. It was just so clear what a catastrophe and how much death and injury this shot caused,” Horowitz tells Tucker.

“Yet it’s still not taken off the market, and there’s still new iterations,” he adds.





“It’s funny, because the government has set up all these weird systems to monitor vaccine safety. And the implication is — in fact, I think the CDC frequently says this. We have the most rigorous safety monitoring systems of anybody on the planet,” Tucker says.

“You’ve got a lot of systems, but what are these systems designed to do?” he asks. “They’re not designed to draw attention to safety signals. They’re just all designed to cover them up. And when one of those systems blows up and accidentally reveals true things, then they discredit it.”

The CDC's V-Safe program allowed COVID-19 vaccine recipients to report potential side effects through checkboxes and provide additional details in free-response text boxes.

“In retrospect, the purpose of V-Safe was to convince the public that the vaccine was being monitored for safety, and they promised that if there was anything that went wrong, you’d get a call back from the CDC,” Tucker says.

“This stuff is such a scandal. It shocks me,” he adds.

The Informed Consent Action Network subsequently filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking the information recorded through V-Safe. According to Tucker, the CDC initially refused to release it.

“The courts forced them to cough it up, but they only coughed up the checkboxes, which were bad enough,” he says.

Horowitz then describes one of the accounts included in Brownstone's book, drawn from the text-box responses that were eventually released to the public in 2024.

“Initially reporting severe fatigue, chest stabs, and inability to stand at work two weeks after the first dose. Participant later documented a weakened mitral valve, frequent irregular heartbeats, and suffering two heart attacks, one in July, one in December, leaving them completely debilitated at the 12-month mark,” Horowitz reads.

“These are the sorts of things that were discovered in the text box,” he adds.

Tucker says the accounts collected in the book paint a grim picture of the consequences reported by vaccine recipients.

“Every story is a story of tragedy, betrayal, sickness, and lives being ruined,” he tells Horowitz.

“These are real people who were lied to, and now they’re bankrupt. They’re sick. ... They’ve been pillaged, right? Because all of them went to specialists and got more diagnostic tests.

“Many of the people in this book are deeply in debt from medical expenses over six figures,” he adds.