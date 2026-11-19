The price of gasoline has notably dropped in the weeks since the midterm elections, and some are speculating that the timing is more than just coincidence. But are they right?

Gas prices, like the Iran conflict, were top of mind for voters in the midterm elections. According to NBC News' national exit polls, 87% of voters were "very or somewhat concerned" about the cost of gas and diesel. Among the 59% of voters who were "very concerned," 67% cast votes for Democrats.

'Gasoline prices fell in every state over the last week.'

While the average price of gas remains over 70 cents higher nationally than it was the week prior to the initiation of strikes on Iran earlier this year, prices have still dropped dramatically over the past three weeks — as President Donald Trump predicted in September.

The national average price of gasoline was $4.24 per gallon on Oct. 26; $4.12 on Nov. 2, by which time well over 50 million Americans had already voted; $3.96 on Nov. 9; and $3.74 on Monday, according to the price-tracking service GasBuddy.

The American Automobile Association's gas-price tracker similarly reflects a significant recent drop — from a national average price per gallon of $4.29 a month ago to $3.72 on Thursday.

Trump said in an interview on Wednesday, "You know the oil price, you notice the coincidence? The oil price dropped like a rock the day after the election."

The White House accused Iran of keeping gas prices high in the lead-up to the midterms, telling the Washington Examiner earlier this month, "President Trump was right — Iran did everything they could to drive up the price of oil before the midterm elections, and now prices are tumbling down."

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Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg/Getty Images

However, the drop in prices appears to be the result of a confluence of factors.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, suggested normal seasonal patterns are a big reason for the drop.

"Many will assume the election had something to do with it, but that's a myth," said De Haan. "Gas prices have fallen in the 30 days leading up to the election every year since 2006 except 2010, and it's typically seasonal: refiners finish maintenance and ramp up output just as demand fades with cooler weather. Those same forces, along with more oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz, are why prices could stay below $4 in the weeks ahead."

In 2025, an average of around 20 million barrels of crude and oil products transited the Strait of Hormuz every day. The flow was greatly restricted — sometimes entirely — as a result of the strikes on Iran and Iran's strategic closures of the strait.

The live-tracking website Hormuz.now shows that while traffic remains only a small fraction of the pre-conflict baseline, an estimated 8.3 million barrels were shipped daily last week.

Still, oil flows from the Middle East have increased, and Trump has cast doubt on resuming major military operations against Iran, both of which have reportedly helped significantly drive down global oil prices — and gasoline as well.

Refiners' September switchover to the cheaper winter blends of gasoline, strong domestic crude output, and rising inventories appear to have also had an impact on what Americans have to pay at the pump.

On Monday, De Haan noted, "Gasoline prices fell in every state over the last week, with 12 states seeing declines of more than 25 cents per gallon, while diesel dropped in nearly every state, with 8 falling more than 25 cents."

The analyst suggested that the national average is poised this week to fall below its lowest level since March.

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