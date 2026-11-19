Conservatives often repeat the refrain that politics is downstream of culture. We know why: For decades, we have pushed back against the left’s domination of universities, newsrooms, and Hollywood. Lately, signs of progress include new ownership at some of Hollywood’s best-known studios and the rise of producers such as Angel Studios and Wonder Project.

But a cultural comeback will mean less for American workers if Hollywood keeps making American stories overseas.

Making Hollywood great again can start with making movies in Hollywood — and in the many other American places whose workers and landscapes belong on the screen.

President Donald Trump has called on Congress to offer federal tax incentives that can bring film and television production home. Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Reps. Nathaniel Moran (R-Texas), and Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.) have answered with bipartisan legislation. The Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act would provide a 20% federal tax credit for qualifying American production labor costs, with additional credits for certain projects.

This is about more than Hollywood’s bottom line. Other countries understand the soft power America derives from its entertainment industry. What holds true for American politics also holds true abroad: Public attitudes are shaped, in part, by what people watch. Their politics is downstream of our culture. Our movies and television shows have helped make America the world's entertainment superpower, and other nations would gladly capture some of that influence for themselves.

We need more stories that project American strength, grit, and determination. Stories that celebrate our entrepreneurship, energy, and ingenuity, and that show the goodness, decency, and soul of our nation. Whether drawn from history or a screenwriter's imagination, they shape our culture and America's image overseas.

I'm hopeful we're seeing the beginnings of another golden age in American entertainment. The newly combined Paramount and Warner Bros. operation has pledged to release at least 30 theatrical films a year, including new installments of beloved franchises such as “Mission: Impossible.” Movies like “Top Gun: Maverick” demonstrate the appetite for stories of American skill and courage.

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Meanwhile, independent and faith-friendly producers are building audiences that Hollywood too often overlooked. Angel Studios and Wonder Project collaborated on “Young Washington,” released during America’s 250th-anniversary year. Angel helped bring “The Chosen” to a wide audience, while Wonder Project is behind “House of David.” These companies offer a welcome alternative to the assumption that audiences want only one kind of story.

American movies telling uniquely American stories should be made here, in our communities and wilderness, by American camera crews, carpenters, electricians, drivers, and other skilled workers.

Yet too many productions head to other countries. We have all seen the end credits thanking foreign governments for their hospitality and financial assistance. Hollywood offshores work for familiar reasons: lower labor costs and more favorable tax treatment. Britain, Australia, and Canada, among others, offer production incentives designed to lure projects and the jobs that accompany them.

Those governments are not merely seeking tourists who recognize a picturesque location from a movie. They are cultivating local crews, soundstages, production businesses, and an industry that can project their own cultures abroad. They are entitled to compete. America should be equally serious about keeping its iconic industry — and the workers who make it possible.

High-priced stars can collect their paychecks wherever a production lands. It is the crew members, set builders, caterers, equipment suppliers, and nearby small businesses who lose when the work moves offshore. Bringing a shoot home means hiring people in communities far beyond Los Angeles.

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A study by the Motion Picture Association estimates that a federal production incentive could create or support an average of 143,500 full-time-equivalent jobs annually and add about $249 billion in economic value from 2027 through 2035. Those are projections from an industry-backed study, not guarantees. But they show the potential scale of the opportunity.

Some conservatives will understandably balk at tax breaks for liberal Hollywood. That concern deserves an answer. The proposed credit is tied to qualifying production labor in the United States, not simply to a studio’s profits. It would put American workers on a more competitive footing against foreign governments already offering generous incentives. Congress should scrutinize the cost and design of the credit. It should also reckon with the cost of continuing to lose the work.

Trump has called the flight of American film production a national-security concern. Whether one approaches the issue through jobs, cultural influence, or national pride, the case for making more American entertainment at home is worth taking seriously. Congress has a bipartisan proposal before it ready for action.

Making Hollywood great again can start with making movies in Hollywood — and in the many other American places whose workers and landscapes belong on the screen.