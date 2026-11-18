A sitting senator told young conservatives that serving their country in government could bring them a “ton of problems” — and University of Chicago student Michael Bicksel was there to hear it.

Recounting the remarks from Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Bicksel tells Glenn Beck that he was stunned by how little reaction they sparked among his fellow students.

Slotkin explained to the students that she wanted young conservatives who may be interested in serving their country in government to “avoid participating in that” out of fear of bringing upon themselves a “ton of problems.”

She said she wanted that “deterrence message sent.”

“Have you ever heard anybody in Washington say you shouldn’t serve?” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck asks Bicksel.

“No, this is a new one for me,” Bicksel answers. “In fact, whenever I was there working in the Senate — I was a high-schooler. It’s a program for high-schoolers across the country — and whenever I left that program, a lot of people would ask me, ‘Are you more optimistic or more pessimistic about the state of this country?’

“And they would always expect me to say, 'More pessimistic,' and they would want, you know, the crazy horror stories of senators yelling at each other and all of that crazy stuff,” he continues, adding that he was "more optimistic" because senators from both sides of the aisle at that time didn't care about the politics of high-school students.

“So, conveniently then I left the Senate in, I think, about end of January, and then Senator Slotkin came in later that year. She won in 2024, and sure enough, everything’s changed,” he adds.

During Slotkin’s remarks, Bicksel recalls “looking around at everybody else and realizing … nobody thinks this is out of the ordinary.”

“Imagine if a Republican senator came here and said the same thing about intimidating young liberal students from serving in government. I can already imagine all the outrage. And again, I think they’d be right,” he says.

“So, then to see how many people were entirely apathetic to what we as conservatives were going through and what we were feeling in that moment, that was disappointing,” he adds.

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