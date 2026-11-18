Failed Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath joined other leftists in attacking President Donald Trump over a photograph that she evidently didn't understand.

After enduring a barrage of mockery online, McGrath ultimately walked back her assertion and deleted the post.

'I should have checked more carefully before posting.'

On Tuesday, Trump traveled to the Philippines, where he secured numerous deals with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and attended a special summit of the U.S. and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

What evidently captured the attention of some of the president's critics was a photo of him waving a pair of flags that a Filipino child had handed him upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila.

Novelist Kurt Andersen rushed to judgment, sharing the photograph on X and writing, "A picture that finally, perfectly depicts him as the moron he is."

Rick Wilson — the Russian-collusion hoaxer who co-founded the scandal-plagued anti-Trump group the Lincoln Project — retweeted Andersen's post, writing, "The next president should make this Trump's official portrait."

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ELOISA LOPEZ / POOL / AFP / Getty Images

McGrath, a Marine veteran who came a distant second in Kentucky's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in 2026 after previous failed runs for Congress, piled on and unwittingly provided some clarification for why the image had ruffled so many feathers: She had confused the flag of the Philippines and the flag of Russia.

"I genuinely thought this image was fake," wrote McGrath. "It's not. The President of the United States waving American and Russian flags together. Absolutely embarrassing."

The Russian flag has a white stripe on top, a blue stripe in the middle, and a red stripe on the bottom.

The flag of the Philippines features a white triangle at the hoist emblazoned with three golden stars and an eight-pointed yellow sun as well as a blue horizontal stripe on the top and a red horizontal stripe on the bottom.

McGrath — who now appears regularly as a national security analyst on MS NOW — was informed the flag was in fact not Russia's, as she had surmised, and was roundly ridiculed for the mistake.

On Wednesday afternoon, McGrath conceded that she was wrong but still took a swipe at Trump, writing, "I got it everyone. It's the President waving the flag of the Philippines. The sad part is though, would anyone really be surprised if [he] were waiving [sic] the Russian flag at this point?"

Minutes later, she threw in the towel, tweeting, "I got this one wrong. The flag Trump was waving was the Philippine flag, not the Russian flag. I should have checked more carefully before posting. I've deleted the original post. My mistake, and I own it."

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