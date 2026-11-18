The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit handed down bad news for Kalshi users and other enjoyers of prediction markets.

Kalshi sought to overturn a lower court decision allowing gaming regulators in Maryland to pursue legal action against the company for allegedly offering wagers without a gaming license. Kalshi argued that the transactions were "swaps," not wagers.

'Kalshi can keep repackaging its product and asking judges to ignore what everyone can see, but the courts are seeing through it. These are sports bets, not swaps.'

In a 2-1 ruling, the Richmond-based panel affirmed the lower court finding against Kalshi.

Judge Roger Gregory said even if they accepted the designation of the prediction markets as "swaps," Kalshi could not avoid state policing powers.

The Trump administration has sided with the prediction markets companies and said the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has exclusive regulatory rights over the markets.

This is the third loss in circuit courts for Kalshi, which also lost cases out of Nevada in the Ninth Circuit and out of Ohio and Tennessee in the Sixth Circuit. It has racked up one victory out of New Jersey in the Third Circuit.

The circuit split increases the pressure on the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the issue and settle it nationwide.

Critics say the "prediction market" distinction is just a loophole to ignore laws against gambling, including underage gambling.

"The Fourth Circuit got it right, just as the Sixth and Ninth Circuits did before it. But no one should mistake a three-judge panel writing three separate opinions for a sign that this is a hard question. It isn’t," read a statement from Better Markets legal director Dominick Freda.

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"The judges in the majority just couldn’t agree on which of Kalshi’s arguments to avoid state gambling laws was worse," he wrote. "That’s because a bet on who wins Sunday’s game is a sports bet. It was a sports bet before Kalshi, and it is a sports bet now. Calling it a ‘swap’ or an ‘event contract’ doesn’t change what it is. It’s that simple."

The company was valued at $40 billion in a funding investment round.

"Kalshi can keep repackaging its product and asking judges to ignore what everyone can see, but the courts are seeing through it. These are sports bets, not swaps," said Freda.

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