The United States has lost its measles elimination status, the Pan American Health Organization declared this week.

The PAHO — which serves as the regional office for the scandal-plagued World Health Organization — announced on Tuesday that "endemic measles transmission was determined to have been re-established in Bolivia, Mexico, and the United States. All three countries have therefore lost their measles elimination status."

'The multi-year global outbreak has caused many nations to lose their elimination status.'

Democrats — especially those who've enjoyed ample financial backing from the pharmaceutical sector — rushed to blame the loss of status on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Trump administration.

This narrative relies, however, on a presumed ignorance about the administration's continued push for all children to receive the measles vaccine and the robust funding it has provided to tackle the condition nationwide.

It also ignores the trends that long predate the current predicament, HHS claims.

"Democrats’ baseless attacks ignore years of declining vaccination rates that predate this administration," an HHS spokesperson told Blaze News. "The Trump administration is solely focused on closing those gaps, expanding vaccine access, and supporting state and local responses with federal experts, laboratory testing, and outbreak investigations."

"Secretary Kennedy and [CDC Director Dr. Erica Schwartz] continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles," added the spokesperson.

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BSIP/UIG/Getty Images

According to the CDC, there were 5,412 confirmed cases of measles reported in the U.S. in 2026 as of Thursday.

Of the total, 18 cases were reported among "international visitors" to the U.S., and 96% of infected persons were either unvaccinated or recorded as having an "unknown" vaccine status.

Data analyzed by Johns Hopkins University shows that Pennsylvania has led the country in measles cases this year, followed by South Carolina.

Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, the Brazilian presently serving as director of the PAHO, stated, "Losing measles elimination status has broader implications than losing a public health designation. It means the virus has circulated for a prolonged period of time, putting families and communities at risk of preventable illness, hospitalization and death."

He added in a letter to Secretary Kennedy, "We commend the significant efforts undertaken by the United States to manage the measles outbreak through strengthened surveillance, timely case detection and response, targeted vaccination activities, and coordination across the public health system."

Democrats wasted no time making hay of the foreign assessment and pinning blame on Secretary Kennedy.

"For 26 years, measles was eliminated in the United States — until Trump and RFK Jr. turned back the clock and brought a deadly, preventable disease roaring back. This is outrageous," Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said in a statement.

"Trump has given RFK Jr. free rein to spread conspiracy theories and this is the result. Vaccines are safe and effective — full stop," added Murray, who has received over $1.6 million from the pharmaceuticals and health products industry between 1990 and 2024. "If we had an HHS Secretary willing to say that plainly, we would not be watching children die of a disease this country beat a generation ago."

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, who like Murray is among the Senate's top recipients of funds from the pharmaceutical sector, said on Monday, "It took Trump and RFK less than two years to undo decades of work into eliminating measles in America."

"The resurgence of this dangerous virus is a direct consequence of the pathological stupidity plaguing this administration," added Schumer.

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden said, "RFK Jr. will be remembered as the HHS Secretary that lost America’s measles eradication status."

South Carolina Senator-elect Annie Andrews (D) suggested that the status loss was the result of "political hubris in Washington."

Yet, despite their finger-wagging, America is simply the latest in a chain of first-world nations that have lost their measles elimination statuses in recent years.

Canada, for example, lost its status in November 2025 after 12 months of prolonged measles transmission and over 5,000 cases. The PAHO noted at the time that there were active outbreaks underway in the United States "mostly triggered by imported cases."

On the basis of the number of cases in 2024, the World Health Organization announced in January that Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan had lost their measles-free statuses.

Democrats' criticism also glosses over clear signs that the loss of measles elimination status in the U.S. was years in the making, such as the:

dramatic drop in measles vaccination rates among kindergarteners in the United States due to pandemic disruptions, according to the Biden CDC;

collapse of public trust in physicians and hospitals, which plummeted from 71.5% in April 2020 to 40.1% in January 2024, according to a survey published in JAMA Network Open;

explosion in measles cases in the final year of the Biden administration — an administration that had overseen the invasion of millions of illegal aliens who in many cases hailed from countries where measles is endemic and most of whom circumvented the requirement for legal migrants to have measles vaccinations; and

current presence of measles in over 100 countries.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Secretary Kennedy said on X Tuesday, "Worldwide COVID-era disruptions interrupted routine childhood vaccination, leaving gaps in protection here and abroad. The multi-year global outbreak has caused many nations to lose their elimination status."

"We are working to close vaccination gaps and rebuild public trust. We will answer families’ questions honestly about vaccine benefits and risks and work with trusted health care providers and community leaders to prevent measles, limit its spread, and support timely treatment," continued Kennedy.

"We will support Americans who become ill, regardless of vaccination status, and for the first time equip health care providers with guidance to diagnose and treat measles and its complications."

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