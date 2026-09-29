Fauci's agency backed an experiment aerosolizing lethal Ebola — then he panicked about what it exposed about vaccination

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases under Anthony Fauci funded deadly gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the likely Chinese epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, SARS-COV-2 was apparently not the first deadly virus that created panic in the former NIAID director's office.

'I believe all of this is important for bio defense.'

According to a journal entry obtained by Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and published by Just the News, Fauci privately expressed terror upon learning that his agency had supported a U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases experiment that took Ebola — a deadly virus with a case fatality rate ranging from 25% to 90% in recent outbreaks — and aerosolized it, thereby making it airborne.

Fauci appeared to be more concerned about what damning insights the killer form of Ebola provided into a relevant vaccine than about his agency's role in the production of an airborne plague.

In a journal entry dated March 7, 2016, Fauci wrote that he was informed "about a crazy situation where USAMRIID did an aerosolized challenge of Zika in NHPs and showed that the VSV vaccine did not protect (no surprise). However, they showed that although the 2 control animals died and 16 of 20 vaccinated animals died, there was more inflammation in the lungs of the vaccinated animals – implying that vaccination is bad."

Fauci accused "those guys at USAMRIID" of being "idiots."

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A doctor administers a serum to a patient with the Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. BENEDICTION MURHABAZI/AFP/Getty Images

Two days later, Fauci wrote that he had a teleconference with officials from the White House, the CIA, the National Intelligence Authority, the Pentagon, and the Department of Health and Human services "regarding an experiment that the USAMRIID did that challenged [nonhuman primates] with aerosolized Ebola to see if the [vesicular stomatitis virus] vaccine protected. Obviously, it did not. Stupid experiment."

The two unvaccinated primates in the experiment's control group did not have inflammation in the lung, but Fauci noted that the "vaccinated animals had necrosis, inflammation and fibrin in the lungs."

After highlighting the finding that Ebola vaccination was apparently a liability in this case, Fauci stated, "This should have been a classified experiment. The foolish DOD people send the data to the FDA and then circulated as FYI to various embassies including to those in West Africa where we are about to engage on a much larger DSD vaccine trial for Ebola."

"The embassies in West Africa (Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone) as you might expect went bonkers since it looks like we're going to vaccinated [sic] people with the dangers [sic] vaccine," added Fauci.

The Obama administration announced plans in early 2015 to begin testing Ebola vaccines in Africa and conducted Ebola vaccine trials in Africa well into 2016. Fauci publicly stated at the time, "A safe and effective vaccine will undoubtedly be a critical tool."

In his journal, Fauci bemoaned the lack of secrecy about the Pentagon's "bioterror related experiments using a variety of Ebola vaccines to determine their efficacy against aerosolized challenge with people," then suggested that government researchers should refrain from publishing such experiments "since they could indicate a vulnerability."

Fauci concluded the March 9, 2016, entry by writing, "I believe all of this is important for bio defense, but has little to do with naturally emerging Ebola outbreaks. Nonetheless, the idea that the vaccine can do harm is now causing people a great deal of concern."

According to NIAID documents released by Sen. Paul, Fauci's agency funded at least one of the Ebola aerosol experiments.

Paul noted, "The study was conducted at the Army's infectious disease institute at Fort Detrick under a NIAID task order, an engineered exposure that drove the virus deep into the lung in a way natural infection would not. NIAID helped craft the study design. Its own internal report later confirmed: 'NIAID provided funds.'"

Screenshot of NIAID documents

That "internal report" was attached to an email sent to Fauci by Michael Kurilla on March 18, 2016, in response to a request from Fauci. "This originated with concerns that NIAID undertook studies that should have been classified (or perhaps even never conducted)," Kurilla wrote.

In a March 10, 2016, email to an underling at NIAID, Fauci noted that he "almost fell off [his] chair" when the Pentagon admitted at the multi-agency that it funded the experiment with NIAID.

Fauci subsequently demanded more information about his agency's involvement with the experiments, telling subordinates in a March 11 email, "No one will get hurt if they made a mistake, but then they told me the truth. If someone does not tell me the truth and I find out they did not, then they are gone."

Last month, Fauci's former senior adviser and longtime acolyte David Morens pleaded guilty to his role in the attempted cover-up of federal records pertaining to the origin of the COVID-19 virus and to a clandestine initiative to restore U.S. funding to the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The NIAID, USAMRIID, and a legal representative for Fauci did not respond to Blaze News' requests for comment. Kurilla could not be reached for comment.

Sen. Paul told Just the News, "Americans deserve to know what kind of risky research their taxpayer dollars are funding. It is clear additional oversight is needed into what Dr. Fauci's institute was paying for long before COVID."

Dr. Richard H. Ebright, a molecular biologist at Rutgers University, told Blaze News that the Ebola aerosol experiments were unjustified:

Ferret models of Ebola virus infection by the intramuscular route and the intranasal route already had been performed and published. There was no legitimate justification for performing an animal study — especially an extremely costly primate study — of Ebola virus infection by aerosols in an aerosol chamber. The fact that the NIAID funded and DOD performed this redundant, pointless, and extremely costly study underscores the over-funding, excess capacity, and waste in U.S. bioweapons-agents research and the opportunities for reductions in over-funding, excess capacity, and waste in U.S. bioweapons-agents research.

Ebright added that Fauci's "main reaction to the study was that its existence and its results needed to be classified, in order to prevent policymakers and the public from learning about its existence and drawing conclusions from its results."

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