'I have photos of my son in high heels': 'Law & Order' star gives deranged speech about wanting a gay son

Award presentations don't always include stories about having a child dressed in drag, but they do at the Human Rights Campaign's 2026 National Dinner.

The ultra-LGBT organization had its annual fundraising gala in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, where it felt the need to hand out an Ally for Equality Award.

'I mean, let's just admit it, gay sons are the best.'

Gay son wanted

"Law & Order" actress Camryn Manheim was tagged to present the award to Marcia Gay Harden, who is known for movies like "The Mist" and "Into the Wild."

Before presenting the award, though, Manheim made sure the organization lived up to its reputation by delivering one of the more thought-provoking speeches of the year.

"I always wanted a gay son," Manheim explained.

After expressing her jealousy over Harden having three children who "align with the LGBTQ+ community," Manheim said she loved the "relationship between gay sons and their mothers" so much that it made her want to be a "picket sign-holding mom who would beat the s**t out of somebody for her kid."

"I mean, let's just admit it, gay sons are the best," she said to cheers, before revealing some disturbing realities about her relationship with her own son.

"I have photographs of my son in high heels, in full drag. He knows every word to every musical ever written. ... I mean, truly, I thought I had this fu**king thing locked up. But no! No! He's the only straight guy in his musical theater company," she added.

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Kinky boots

Manheim continued the bizarre tirade by recalling how shortly after announcing he was gay, Harden's son ordered "thigh-high, red patent leather boots — like kinky boots" off Amazon. Harden is "so f**king lucky" to have a gay son, she added.

Upon accepting the award, Harden continue to rain praise upon others simply based on their sexuality and the perceived difficulties they face in current times.

Harden claimed "queer families" have more fun before explaining that loving her children privately "is not enough"; rather, her love for her children needed to be public because the world makes them feel "unsafe."

The actress then relayed to the audience that her first boyfriend was gay and later died of AIDS.

Much of Harden's speech focused on how her father struggled to accept gay people, although he did still care for her gay boyfriend. She also spoke about how he supported her activism in his own rough-and-tumble way, framing his beliefs as antiquated but overall acceptable due to shades of progressivism.

The actress eventually thanked all donors, activists, and voters for supporting the sexual lifestyles she supports.

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Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Gender benders

The Human Rights Campaign is also a fervent supporter of "gender-affirming care" for "transgender youth."

It protests bans on such care but goes on to state, as a positive, that only "108 trans minors " received surgeries from 2018 to 2021 and "only 10" were under 16 years old.

Furthermore, the organization says 95% of the surgeries were "chest surgeries."

However, Blaze News previously reported that nearly 14,000 minors were involved in either medical or surgical transgender procedures between 2019 and 2023, with more than 5,700 of those having surgery.

Further data from Snopes showed that more than 50 genital surgeries were performed on minors in a similar time frame.

The HRC's webpage that asks "what is gender-affirming care?" no longer provides a description. A link to the page states that it explains what is "medically necessary care for transgender people."

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