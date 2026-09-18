Chuck Norris died. The Emmys were still too scared to say his name.

Regrets, Shaggy has a few.

Actor Matthew Lillard just took a stand in classic Hollywood fashion: years after doing so might have cost him something.

John Leguizamo works and works, and in between, he whines about Hollywood’s woke deficit.

The “Scream” and “Scooby-Doo” alum says he now regrets staying silent when actress Melissa Barrera lost her gig for her extreme pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel views.

Better late than brave?

Barrera’s comments, made shortly after the October 7 attacks, alarmed people in the industry. She was subsequently fired from the “Scream” franchise.

Lillard kept his head down.

Now, with pro-Palestinian activism commonplace in La-La Land and Hollywood stars rallying around Macklemore after he got bounced from Ed Sheeran’s stadium tour, Lillard is ready to speak truth to power.

It’s really f**king bulls**t and really hard, and she’s on the right side of history. When they start coming after your job, sometimes things are worth it. … When that happened to Melissa, the whole world didn’t pipe up. But she was a year early on what the f**k’s going on. But the whole world should have popped up and said, "She’s right." And they didn’t. And that’s brutal.

The cultural winds have shifted. What might once have put an actor’s career at risk now earns applause from plenty of his peers. And Lillard has finally found his voice.

Remember his impassioned public condemnation of the Oct. 7 attacks? His demands that Hamas release its hostages?

Neither do we.

Being forgotten fears Chuck Norris

They couldn’t beat him in life, but in death it’s easier. A little.

Action movie legend Chuck Norris died earlier this year. A huge part of his decades-long career was his starring role in CBS’ “Walker, Texas Ranger.” The series lasted for nine seasons, no small feat, bringing the iconic actor to the small screen.

So how did the Emmys honor his passing? By ignoring him.

This week’s Emmys telecast featured a segment remembering the TV stars who passed over the last year, much like the one that haunts the annual Oscars gala. And like the Academy Awards segment, the Emmys left out several notable stars.

Including Norris.

Accidental? On purpose? Do we even have to ask? It’s Hollywood ...

RELATED: MACKLE-MORON: Backstabbing B-lister turns on Ed Sheeran after getting booted from tour for pro-Palestinian rant

Ethan Miller/Getty Images/iHeartMedia

Grin and bare it

USA Today is a far cry from Blaze News, but every once in a while, the liberal rag lets a right-leaning opinion sneak out. This time, it’s a columnist who said what everyone should acknowledge about the latest Sydney Sweeney non-troversy.

It’s all about politics, even though the “Housemaid” starlet isn’t political. Wait ... what?

The liberal news outlet published an op-ed debunking the most recent attacks on Sweeney for baring (mostly) all on behalf of a sports betting platform.

Yes, it’s easy to argue that we’ve seen other attractive stars and athletes get nekkid for ad campaigns. It’s nothing new at all.

Yet what Ingrid Jacques argues is more important. Sweeney has a target on her back because people assume she’s pro MAGA. Even if she never wore a red hat in her life.

She’s a registered Republican in Florida, but she doesn’t weigh in on politics. Ever. It’s not her style, and that’s her choice. She keeps telling interviewers that she wants to keep her political views private.

For that, she must be punished, even if it doesn’t make a lick of sense. Even USA Today sees the scam ...

Mad hombre

An actor who spends way too much time complaining is getting another plum gig.

John Leguizamo works and works, and in between, he whines about Hollywood’s woke deficit.

Really.

Leguizamo has blasted James Franco for taking the role of Fidel Castro in an upcoming project. He’s not Cuban, the actor cried. He also shrieked over Chris Pratt taking on the title role in the “Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

He’s not Italian!

Leguizamo also said the movie industry doesn’t accept Latinos. That same industry cast the star in “The Odyssey,” one of the biggest movie projects in recent years. Now, he’ll play the main villain in the upcoming “Miami Vice” reboot with Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler. That’s one of nine projects he has lined up, according to IMDB.com.

If he ever stopped complaining about Hollywood for just a minute, he might land even more roles ...