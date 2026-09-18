From ‘6 sexes’ to favorite drag queen: Glenn Beck reveals why Texas can’t trust James Talarico

Democratic Texas Senate nominee James Talarico has made his stance on LGBTQ issues clear in the past, but in a desperate attempt to rebrand himself for Texas voters — he’s now walking it all back.

“He’s nuts. He is not Texan in any way, shape, or form,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck says, noting that his attempt to rebrand isn’t going so well as he recently was caught telling a fan who his favorite drag queen is.

“Mr. Talarico, so nice to meet you,” the fan began.

“I was there when you defended the drags. Who’s your favorite drag queen?”

“Oh my gosh. Probably Alyssa Edwards,” Talarico responded without skipping a beat.

“No hesitation,” Glenn comments.

But in a recent interview on Fox News, Talarico claimed that his views have changed.

“Would you vote in favor of a national ban for transgender surgeries when it comes to minors?” Talarico was asked in the interview.

“Absolutely,” he answered. “And in fact, in the legislature, I voted for an amendment that would have restricted the bill in question to a ban on surgeries for minors.”

“That’s a plot twist,” Glenn says.

In the same interview, Talarico claimed that his prior belief that there were “six biological sexes” was a mistake.

“I’ve missed the mark on some of my past statements. I will be the first to admit it. What I meant is that there are two sexes and then there’s a small percentage of people with genetic abnormalities,” Talarico said.

“I obviously didn’t say it correctly. There are not six sexes. There are two,” he added.

“Does anybody believe this?” Glenn asks. “You can’t say there’s six genders and then say, ‘No, there’s two sexes.’”

“You can’t name your favorite drag queen and then say that,” he adds.

But not even the Texas Democratic Party manager believes that Talarico has changed his tune. In a hidden camera video captured by the Daily Wire, she admitted it was simply to cater to Republicans.

In the video, the manager is asked by an undercover reporter why Talarico would “walk it back.”

“I would say that right now he’s trying to target a wider net, which unfortunately means being more palatable to Republicans here in Texas,” she answered.

“And I think that from the character that he’s shown us, it seems like he does believe the things that he said before. But at this point in time, it just seems like, from my perspective, yeah, he really needs to win those Texans over,” she continued.

“His support for trans children has not changed though?” the reporter asked.

“Yeah,” she answered.

“In his heart, he still supports,” the reporter said.

“Yeah. I think it’s, you talk to some Republicans, and they’re very Republican, especially here in Texas. Very, very to the right,” she answered.

“Who doesn’t know this?” Glenn asks. “Really. Texas, you’re going to get what you deserve if you let this guy win.”

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