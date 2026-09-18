There's now a scary, powerful way to send a text if the internet and cell towers go out

The internet goes down, the cellphone towers are shot, and you need to get in contact with someone in an emergency.

What do you do?

'The network operates independently of the internet.'

The answer actually looks somewhat like mid-2000s two-way texting technology, but with a frightening twist.

When Paris Hilton, the Backstreet Boys, and Blink 182 were hocking the T-Mobile Sidekick on red carpets, text messaging looked a lot simpler. So simple, in fact, that Americans were impressed by the ability to type messages without having to press the same button over and over to cycle through letters.

Now, a simple alternative to reliance on Wi-Fi and cellphone networks is popping up from an unlikely source.

Readers have been excited by the low-tech appeal of the Flipper One, an "off-grid radio messenger."

In a video posted to X, the Flipper One sends a public message relayed by repeater nodes, the same simple technology that relays radio signals for emergency-service communications, for example.

The Long Range technology sent messages almost 100 miles in tests that took place in the U.K.

There's only one catch: It exists on a network typically used by hackers.

On its website, Flipper One calls itself "a community-driven project that aims to develop a portable Linux multi-tool for hackers."

Flipper One, a working prototype that's not yet on the market, is the successor to the Flipper Zero, a commercially available device that gained popularity online for its ability to hack RFID and infrared signals, which resulted in countless videos of people hacking key fobs and department store networks.

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📡 LoRa (MeshCore) module for Flipper One — an off-grid radio messenger



The video shows Flipper One sending a public message that's relayed by repeater nodes, reaching users over a long distance.



The MeshCore network is built on LoRa technology (868 MHz in the UK) and uses… pic.twitter.com/kCxfXYDRKo

— Flipper R&D (@Flipper_RND) September 16, 2026

Flipper One is designed as an upgrade that can get into Wi-Fi and 5G networks and comes equipped with a satellite modem. The (scary) possibilities are endless.

"The network operates independently of the internet, requires no radio transmission licence, and is free to use. A good option for keeping text messaging available when the internet goes down," Flipper R&D wrote on X.

Using the MeshCore network — developed for off-grid communication specifically — the Flipper One requires no internet connect or cellphone service, can encrypt messages, and can broadcast its location if necessary.

Operating on radio frequencies means the signals are detectable, but messages to another person on a private channel on the network can be protected using a randomly generated key-code.

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So while the thought of simplistic texting has reminded readers of Motorolas and the era of the midriff, the device is indeed a venture into a mostly unknown world for the general population.

There are apps to use the MeshCore system and access the messaging services on other platforms.

Similar messaging technology is also available using the Meshstatic network, which is incompatible with MeshCore, and operates by using user devices for relaying, as opposed to MeshCore, which uses dedicated infrastructure as relay nodes.

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