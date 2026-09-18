Anti-ICE aid fund in Minnesota shuts down — and you can probably guess the reason why

Fraud continues to plague the state of Minnesota, extending even to a program created to offset the economic impact of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Hennepin County.

Back in March, Hennepin County commissioners approved $2 million for the program meant to help small businesses that had been affected by Operation Metro Surge, which began in December and ended in February.

'Clearly, fraud and people who want to commit it are still very active, as they do not fear the penalty.'

Three hundred applications were submitted to the Hennepin County relief program, each requesting a portion of the $2 million fund. However, after a "rigorous review," the county has now ended the program, Hennepin County chief public relations officer Carolyn Marinan said in a statement to Fox 9.

Only about 80 applications had been approved, receiving a total of about $500,000. More than 200 applications were flagged for possible fraud, Fox 9 reported.

Hennepin County Commissioner Jeffrey Lunde claimed that despite the flood of allegedly fraudulent applications, no money was actually lost to fraudsters. "We caught the fraud before we spent any money," he said, according to CBS Minnesota.

RELATED: Minnesota police crack down on anti-ICE protesters, multiple arrests outside hotel

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It appears officials found many applications suspicious almost immediately, as the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office claimed it was asked to open an investigation into "potential criminal activity" back in June, according to CBS Minnesota. The sheriff's office said it requested "pertinent documents" related to the case a month later, and once it receives all of those documents, it will open an investigation.

"Clearly, fraud and people who want to commit it are still very active, as they do not fear the penalty. Thanks to county staff and our partner, we were able [to] thwart these efforts by devoting more time and effort to tighter oversight, in-person inspections, and increased scrutiny," Lunde said in a statement to FOX 9.

"As the fraudsters continue their efforts, we need to ramp up our game as well. This is the new normal for all levels of government in Minnesota."

CBS Minnesota reported that $1 million in unused funds is still available for area small businesses, while another $500,000 will be used "to provide consulting and promotional support for businesses."

County PR officer Marinan said, "We’ve moved beyond the urgent need for immediate grant relief and are focusing our efforts on strategies that support the long-term vitality and sustainability of businesses."

Of note, anti-ICE agitators also surged to Hennepin County during Operation Metro Surge. One hotel alone sustained thousands of dollars in damage during a violent anti-ICE riot in downtown Minneapolis in early January, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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