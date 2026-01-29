Minnesota police crack down on anti-ICE protesters, multiple arrests outside hotel

As talks between the Trump administration and Minnesota leadership continue, with some possible success, police have begun dealing with protesters more efficiently this week.

In a surprising turn of events, protesters in Minneapolis were swiftly dealt with near the Graduate by Hilton hotel.

'All individuals: You are under arrest. Please sit down.'

In video originally captured on independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager's livestream of the protests in Minneapolis on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, protesters could be seen being kettled by police on a street block.

Police officers, who were reported to be Minnesota state police and University of Minnesota police officers, quickly formed a line on the street.

Photo by Kerem YUCEL / AFP via Getty Images

"All individuals: You are under arrest. Please sit down," one officer says once the police line is set.

The video showed a few dozen protesters on the street, many of whom sat down immediately in compliance with the order.

Gutenschwager reported that this kettling tactic was used near the Graduate by Hilton Minneapolis.

A second video of the aftermath of some arrests shows police walking arrestees toward a line of blue buses.

Frontlines TPUSA posted a video on the ground of the same event. Describing the scene, the cameraman says, "They're being taken into these buses now with bars on the windows."

Though the crowds seemed subdued during and after the kettling tactic, Gutenschwager's livestream showed that the protesters were much more energetic and disruptive in the earlier hours of the night.

