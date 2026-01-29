Somali radical accused of sickening salivary assault on federal agents after bizarre 'bananas with rice' speech

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest on Wednesday of 16 anti-ICE rioters who allegedly assaulted, resisted, opposed, impeded, intimidated, and/or interfered with federal agents while officers were engaged in official duties in Minneapolis.

Among the radicals charged under 18 U.S. Code Section 111 was Nasra Ahmed, a 23-year-old "Somali-American" whose bizarre speech about Somalis' supposed affinity for bananas and rice recently went viral.

'I will carry this on my shoulders.'

Ahmed, who lives in Saint Paul, Minnesota, held a press conference with Democrat state Rep. Samakab Hussein at the Minnesota Capitol last week, where she criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, accused federal agents of roughing her up, and did her apparent best to provide some insights into Somali identity.

"I got kidnapped by ICE," said Ahmed, wearing a bandage on a portion of her head not covered by her Islamic veil. "ICE came to my neighborhood, where — my neighborhood is a very Somali neighborhood. It's a predominantly Somali neighborhood. There's many Somalis that live here."

Ahmed indicated that she saw a pair of Somali men running away from federal agents outside an apartment complex on Jan. 14 and decided to get involved. When asked for her ID, she allegedly complied.

Footage appears to show a woman believed to be Ahmed spitting in the face of a federal agent.

Following the apparent salivary attack, Ahmed was reportedly arrested, taken to the Whipple Federal Building at Fort Snelling, then briefly held on pending federal felony charges at Sherburne County jail in Elk River.

Speaking at the press conference several days after she was released without charges, Ahmed claimed both that an ICE agent used a racial slur in reference to her and that she suffered a concussion during the arrest.

"They arrested and detained me for two days, and I was put in county jail," continued the anti-ICE radical. "Then there was this ICE agent who called me a racial slur."

"I am proud to say I have survived ICE," said Ahmed. "Many people are saying, including my family and friends, that I will go down in history, and I will carry this on my shoulders."

While Ahmed's sob story resonated with Democrats such as Rep. Betty McCollum and other anti-ICE liberals, the part of her monologue that went viral online was her commentary on Somalis and "eating bananas with rice":

I'm Somali. I'm proud to be Somali. To me, being Somali isn't just eating bananas with rice. It's a, it's a lot, it's like a, it's a, it's a, it's an interesting thing. It's a — it's very hard to describe what means to be Somali and what it means to be American, but it's like a cultural fusion. It's kind of like the bananas and rice, you know? People don't really see like — you know it's a, it's a, it's — you know, people don't think, "Oh, you can eat bananas with rice," but that's what it's like to be Somali and American. It's like that combination of banana and rice, but you're gonna get what I mean.

Despite the supposed fusion of bananas and rice, the U.S. State Department has paused immigrant visa processing from Somalia, citing it as one of 75 countries "whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates."

The Center for Immigration Studies indicated in a report last month that in Minnesota, approximately 54% of Somali-headed households received food stamps and 73% of Somali households had at least one member on Medicaid. By way of comparison, the figures for native households were 7% and 18%, respectively.

"Somalians ripped off that state for billions of dollars. Billions every year. Billions of dollars, and they contribute nothing. The welfare is like 88%. They contribute nothing," President Donald Trump said last month. "I don't want them in our country; I'll be honest with you. Some might say, 'Oh, that's not politically correct.' I don't care. I don't want them in our country. Their country is no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don't want them in our country."

Ahmed is now hitting up sympathizers for cash, requesting $20,000 on GoFundMe "to support her in this difficult moment." At the time of publication, she had raised nearly $2,000.

Regarding the arrest of Ahmed and other anti-ICE radicals, Bondi noted, "I've said it before and I'll say it again: NOTHING will stop President Trump and this Department of Justice from enforcing the law."

