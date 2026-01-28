Somalia accused of stealing US-funded food aid, destroying warehouse — but caves when Trump admin cuts it off cold

The Somali government admitted fault after it was accused of destroying a United States-funded warehouse and seizing 76 metric tons of food aid intended for Somali nationals.

In early January, the State Department halted “all ongoing” aid to Somalia, citing concerning reports that its government had destroyed a World Food Programme warehouse and seized donor-funded food.

‘The Federal Government takes full responsibility for addressing this unfortunate situation and expresses its regret that it occurred.’

“Any resumption of assistance will be dependent upon the Somali Federal Government taking accountability for its unacceptable actions and taking appropriate remedial steps,” the State Department’s Office of Foreign Assistance wrote.

Somalia previously denied the allegations, asserting that the expansion work at the Mogadishu port, where the U.S.-funded warehouse is located, did not impact the food aid. The government further insisted that the aid was “under the custody and control of the World Food Programme, including assistance provided by the United States.”

However, on Monday, the Federal Republic of Somalia Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation issued a press release that seemed to reverse its position.

“The Federal Government of Somalia confirms that the commodities removed from the warehouse affected by port expansion activities, as referenced in recent reports, have been fully returned to the World Food Program (WFP). The Federal Government takes full responsibility for addressing this unfortunate situation and expresses its regret that it occurred,” the statement reads.

Somalia has provided WFP “with a larger and more suitable warehouse within the Mogadishu Port area, supporting improved storage capacity and efficient distribution,” the statement continues.

The Somali government pledged to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and take steps to prevent future issues.

“The Federal Government of Somalia remains fully committed to humanitarian principles, transparency, and accountability, and values its close partnership with the World Food Program, the United States, and the broader international donor community,” the statement reads. “The Government considers this clarification an important step toward resolving the matter and ensuring continued cooperation in support of the Somali people.”

The U.S. is the largest contributor to the WFP, providing approximately $2 billion in 2025, which constitutes nearly one-third of the organization’s total funding.

The State Department and the WFP did not respond to a request for comment.

