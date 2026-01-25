Was the Minnesota AG's entire career a long con to funnel money to Somalia?

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is sounding the alarm on Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D), claiming his political career has been a decades-long scheme to facilitate financial transfers to Somalia.

“It feels a whole lot like Keith Ellison may have been pulling off a long con. I mean, decades long, just to facilitate Somalian fraud. Like it seems like this has been his goal for a very long time,” Gonzales says, pointing out that before he was AG, he served in Congress from 2007 to 2019.

“You would expect that in 12 years serving in Congress, there would be a lot to show for it, right? Like he will have had a bunch of bills that he sponsored that passed ... I mean he did turn into the Minnesota AG so like obviously he was successful,” she continues.

“Except, it turns out, there’s only one single solitary bill that he sponsored that ended up becoming law. Just this one,” she says.

The bill is titled Money Remittances Improvement Act of 2014.

“It made it easier for nonbank financial institutions like money-service businesses to provide remittance payments internationally, which of course, you know, is sending American money to foreigners across the world,” Gonzales explains.

And in an interview with the Mogadishu Times, Ellison explained that the primary goal is to keep “the discussion focused on how we can keep money flowing to Somalia.”

“Quite simply, one of the banks that helps to facilitate remittances from the United States to Somalia has now become worried about the degree of risk ... they’re worried that they could end up being prosecuted on a criminal basis,” Ellison continued.

“It’s actually so incredible that all of this was out there. All the breadcrumbs were there this entire time. This has actually been in operation for a very long time for Keith Ellison,” Gonzales comments, shocked.

Ellison has also publicly claimed that sending money to Somalia is mutually beneficial for U.S. taxpayers.

“Please give me receipts on how it’s mutually beneficial. This is a third-world country with people who are inbred ... so I don’t understand,” Gonzales says.

“On a serious note, lock him up. We need accountability for all of this corruption that has been happening for decades completely unchecked,” she adds.

