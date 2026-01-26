Homan heads to Minnesota: ICE to continue making arrests amid 'violent organized protests,' $20B fraud, Trump says

As the situation in Minnesota continues to become more unruly, President Trump made several announcements in a Truth Social post in anticipation of the week ahead.

Trump suggested in part that border czar Tom Homan will be heading north to assess the rapidly evolving situation.

'A major investigation is going on with respect to the massive 20 Billion Dollar, Plus, Welfare Fraud that has taken place in Minnesota.'

On Monday morning, Trump announced, "I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there."

"Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me," Trump added.

Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified Homan's role in Minnesota on social media shortly after the post from Trump: "Tom Homan will be managing ICE Operations on the ground in Minnesota to continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. In addition, Tom will coordinate with those leading investigations into the massive, widespread fraud that has resulted in billions of taxpayer dollars being stolen from law-abiding citizens in Minnesota."

Trump added that "a major investigation is going on with respect to the massive 20 Billion Dollar, Plus, Welfare Fraud that has taken place in Minnesota."

He suggested that the welfare fraud is "at least partially responsible for the violent organized protests going on in the streets."

Trump also attacked Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) in the post.

"Additionally, the DOJ and Congress are looking at 'Congresswoman' Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars. Time will tell all. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

