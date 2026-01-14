Trump administration halts visas for 75 nations whose people gobble up American welfare

The Trump administration delivered some bad news on Wednesday to would-be migrants from the third world hoping to exploit American beneficence.

The U.S. State Department announced that it is pausing immigrant visa processing from 75 countries "whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates." The pause will apparently remain in effect until "the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people."

'Pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover.'

"The pause impacts dozens of countries — including Somalia, Haiti, Iran, and Eritrea — whose immigrants often become public charges on the United States upon arrival," said the department.

The Center for Immigration Studies indicated in a report last month than in Minnesota, approximately 54% of Somali-headed households received food stamps and 73% of Somali households had at least one member on Medicaid. By way of comparison, the figures for native households were 7% and 18%, respectively.

The report noted further that 89% of Somali households with children received some form of welfare in the Gopher State.

President Donald Trump recently referred to these statistics on Truth Social and highlighted statistics regarding the high welfare participation rates of other immigrant communities.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Image

On Jan. 4, Trump shared a graph titled "Immigrant Welfare Recipient Rates by Country of Origin," which provided damning insights into the apparent overreliance of various immigrant communities on the generosity of the American taxpayer.

The chart indicated, for example, that the the percentage of immigrant households from Bhutan that received assistance was 81.4%; Yemen was 75.2%; Somalia was 71.9%; the Marshall Islands was 71.4%; the Dominican Republic was 68.1%; Afghanistan was 68.1%; Congo was 66%; and Iraq was 60.7%.

Trump vowed on Nov. 27 to "end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country" and to "permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover."

The visa processing pause will go into effect on Jan. 21.

It will reportedly also impact the following countries: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

"We are working to ensure the generosity of the American people will no longer be abused," said the State Department.