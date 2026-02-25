Trump recognizes little girl grievously injured, allegedly by truck-driving Indian illegal alien

Partap Singh, an Indian national who illegally stole into the United States in 2022, reportedly managed to obtain a commercial driver's license from California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom's Department of Motor Vehicles.

On June 20, 2024, Singh allegedly caused a multicar pileup that left numerous Americans grievously injured, including then-5-year-old Dalilah Coleman.

'Against all odds, she is now in the first grade, learning to walk.'

During his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, President Donald Trump recognized Dalilah and her struggle for a normal life after the horrific incident, adding that legislation is in the works that would hopefully spare future Americans from a similar fate.

"Doctors said Dalilah would never be able to walk or talk have a good life," said the president.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Dalilah suffered a broken femur and skull fractures in the accident; was left in a coma for three weeks; and has since been diagnosed with both diplegic cerebral palsy and global developmental delay for which she will require lifelong therapy.

"But against all odds, she is now in the first grade, learning to walk — and she's here this evening with her dad, Marcus — a fantastic man."

Trump added that Dalilah is a "great inspiration."

Dalilah, lifted and kissed by her father, smiled and waved to the president and officials below.

Department of Homeland Security

"Dalilah Coleman’s life was forever changed when an illegal alien driving an 18-wheeler slammed into her and her family. This tragedy was entirely preventable," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in September.

"How many more innocent people must become victims before Gavin Newsom stops playing games with American lives? DHS is working around the clock to remove dangerous aliens — like Singh — who have no right to be in the U.S.," added Noem.

After noting that many of the illegal aliens who have taken to American roads "do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs as to direction, speed, danger, or location," Trump called on congressional lawmakers to "pass what we will call the Dalilah Law, barring any state from granting commercial driver's licenses to illegal aliens."

