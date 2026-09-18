Why is this Epstein buddy getting a pass from the left?

In what BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales calls a “fluff piece” from Politico , major Democrat donor Reid Hoffman has warned Kamala Harris to stay out of the presidential race.

“We just talked about Gavin Newsom saying, ‘Yeah, I mean, sure, I’ve thought about running for president, but if Kamala runs, I’m out. I’m out. She can just have it,’” Gonzales begins.

“And now we hear that this big Democrat, you know, shadow puppeteer and megadonor Reid Hoffman … he’s like, ‘OK, I’m going to choose my fighter.’ And it’s not Kamala,” she continues, explaining that he did show favor for AOC.

But Hoffman, Gonzales notes, isn’t just the founder of Linkedin.

“There’s a lot of fishy stuff about him in the Epstein files that I’m going to share, and then you can draw your own conclusions,” she says.

In 2013, Hoffman sent Epstein an email that read: “Also: when will you be @ your island? Chatting with Joi about setting up a joint visit.”

“By the way, we know that he went to the island, based off of other files, too. There’s an entire itinerary of how he was flown in for the visit,” Gonzales says.

“Now, Reid Hoffman has said, ‘Yes, I went to the island, but I didn’t know anything about the girls, and I didn’t do anything with the girls,’” she continues.

“He also said he didn’t know about Epstein’s criminal history or allegations of any wrongdoing,” she adds.

However, she’s “not buying that.”

“I’m not buying that he didn’t know about Epstein’s criminal history or allegations of any wrongdoing when this email from 2015 exists where he is trying to help him with bad press,” she says.

In the email, Epstein writes: “is the metal sculpture yours?”

Hoffman responds: “my gift to you. … been giving a bit of thought to how I can help with recent press fu. Mostly looking for help on the on-line front.”

In another strange email, Hoffman writes that he sent “two gifts” to Epstein.

“1 - Ice cream. If you have any interest, you should try – else for=the girls. 2 - something that may strike your funny bone for the island,” he wrote.

“I’m just wondering who are the girls? What is the island gift? What do you mean ‘ice cream’?” Gonzales asks, pointing out that sending ice cream “doesn’t seem like a good idea.”

“So being that Reid Hoffman has this weird history with Jeffrey Epstein … it bothers me that the media is giving any kind of legitimacy to the guy who was this close with Jeffrey Epstein,” she continues.

“And yet Donald Trump is orange man bad because he was in a grainy picture with him in 2000,” she adds.

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