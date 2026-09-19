Silicon Valley didn’t birth the transhumanist project. This forgotten Moscow librarian did.

Most people blame the nation’s treacherous climb to AI domination and the dystopian push for human enhancement on Silicon Valley.

But Glenn Beck says the true genesis of the transhumanist project traces back to a man who lived nearly a century before Silicon Valley was even a concept. Nikolai Fyodorov, a Moscow librarian and nearly forgotten 19th-century thinker, penned his vision for humanity in the 1880s, and it had all the makings of the chilling blueprint we are watching rapidly come to fruition today.

Fyodorov, Glenn explains, believed and taught anyone who would listen that “every religion and every philosophy had gotten the assignment wrong.”

“He thought death was not a fact of nature to be made peace with. He said death was the enemy, and the entire human race needed to be united using science. And they had one job: stop death,” he recounts.

This “common task” of stopping death led Fyodorov to suggest that all the “scattered atoms of every human being who had ever died” be gathered in order to “resurrect all generations.”

His plan to create space for the risen dead was to “colonize space.”

While Fyodorov has largely been forgotten in the modern age, he had the ear of many writers we still revere today.

“Tolstoy sat at this man’s feet. Dostoevsky read him; wrote back that he agreed essentially with everything he said,” says Glenn.

But perhaps most notably, Fyodorov took in and mentored Konstantin Tsiolkovsky — a deaf, rejected boy who would eventually write the “rocket equation” and become “the father of Soviet rocketry.”

“Every Soviet cosmonaut, Sputnik, the space race that put us on the moon — all of that traces back through that kid and to the old man in the library whose reason for wanting rockets was that he needed somewhere to put all the resurrected dead,” says Glenn.

Roughly 40 years after Fyodorov’s 1880s lectures, his dark vision got a scientific vocabulary thanks to a Jesuit paleontologist named Teilhard de Chardin and a Russian geochemist named Vladimir Vernadsky. Together, they coined the term “noosphere” — “a layer of thought that wrapped the planet” that would be “the next stage of human evolution,” Glenn explains.

“Teilhard took it the furthest. He said all human consciousness needed to converge into one, and he called this the point of omega,” he adds, noting that his book on this subject was published only following his death because the Catholic Church “thought he was out of his mind.”

About five years later, when the book was translated into English, it was none other than Julian Huxley — brother of “Brave New World" author Aldous Huxley, president of the British Eugenics Society, and first director-general of UNESCO — who wrote the introduction.

“Julian Huxley gave the movement its name. His phrase was: man remaining man but transcending himself,” says Glenn.

While UNESCO refused to adopt Huxley’s pamphlet "UNESCO: Its Purpose and Its Philosophy," forcing him to “publish it under his own name,” it still embraced him as its chief leader.

“So nobody can say the United Nations was founded as a transhumanist project, but they can't say that the man who wrote it down wasn't running their agency for two years [and] wasn’t the founding guy,” says Glenn.

Pieced together, this story blows his mind.

“The chain is a Moscow librarian who said, ‘Nobody should die. We should resurrect everybody. We have to beat death.' And he passed it on to a kid who became the rocket scientist for the Soviet space program. … The whole program was given a scientific vocabulary in Paris by a priest and walked into the permanent architecture of the postwar world by a eugenist who had a famous last name,” Glenn summarizes.

The lesson here is that today’s tech lords are fighting over a project older than they are.

“These guys didn't all meet in a smoke-filled room. There's no conspiracy here. It's just books, students, and time,” says Glenn.

“Why am I telling you this story? Because you can't understand the men currently shaping our life until you understand what they are fighting over as an inheritance.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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