VIDEO: Day care sued for alleged 'toddler fight club'

A day-care business is facing a million-dollar lawsuit after surveillance allegedly caught an employee running a toddler fight club.

Heather and Richard Harris filed the lawsuit in Tarrant County District Court against Arka Risinger Educators LLC in Fort Worth, Texas.

'Their trust was violated when the safe environment they were promised turned into a child fight club.'

The Harrises allege that a substitute teacher had children assault their 4-year-old child after other teachers had left at the end of the day in April 2026.

The child's mother noticed that he was crying uncontrollably and had injuries when she picked him up from the day care.

The staff told her he had gotten into a fight, but the mother demanded to see the video of the incident.

The lawsuit said the child suffered bruising and scratches to his arms and post-traumatic headaches. He also suffers from lasting emotional anxiety.

A state investigation by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission’s Child-Care Licensing Division cited the Arka Montessori day care for multiple violations.

"Their trust was violated when the safe environment they were promised turned into a child fight club," read the lawsuit.

The family is suing for $1 million for negligence, gross negligence, and premises liability.

RELATED: LGBTQIA+ activist called for Trump to be assassinated and for harassment of his attorney

No criminal charges were filed in the case.

The substitute teacher is no longer employed at the day care, according to the owners.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!