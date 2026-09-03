LGBTQIA+ activist called for Trump to be assassinated and for harassment of his attorney, feds say

A podcaster based in Los Angeles called repeatedly for the president to be assassinated and told his followers to harass the president's personal lawyer and his family, prosecutors say.

40-year-old Benjamin Azariah Southworth was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of threats against the president, one count of cyberstalking, and one count of harassing telephone calls in interstate communications.

'Kill Donald Trump. Kill that motherf**king pedophile in the White House.'

Southworth allegedly made the comments on several social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and his own website from January through May this year.

Court documents said one of the posts was made at Instagram on March 31.

"Since the Supreme Court has ruled today that psychological, spiritual, emotional and physical torture known as gay conversion therapy is free speech, I want to practice my free speech as a survivor of conversion therapy for five years," the message read.

"Kill Donald Trump. Kill that motherf**king pedophile in the White House," the message continued.

"I have been vocal in calling for the execution of Donald Trump" read another message documented in the court filing. "This government is illegitimate and out of control. It's time for course correction. Kill Donald Trump."

In addition to calling for Trump's death several times, he posted the personal information of his attorney Jay Sekulow in order to have his followers harass him.

"No peace for traitors," Southworth allegedly stated at the time.

Southworth described himself as a "GLAAD-award-nominated artivist" on his website, which also said he used his platform to challenge "Christian nationalism, anti‑LGBTQIA+ bigotry, and Zionism."

A Blaze News request for comment to Sekulow was not immediately returned.

RELATED: 'We’re gonna hang him from the Statue of Liberty': Man allegedly threatened to kill Trump

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement that there would be "zero tolerance" for such threats, especially against the president.

"Threatening an elected official with violence is a serious offense, and you will be arrested and charged, as Mr. Southworth found out this morning."

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