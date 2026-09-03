TikTok feminism: The left’s war on motherhood has reached a disturbing new low

Why would anyone cheer for a woman accused of killing her own children?

That’s the question on BlazeTV hosts Sara Gonzales' and Dave Landau’s minds as women across the country raise money for, post supportive TikToks of, and send letters to alleged child murderer Lindsay Clancy.

“Who cheers for an [alleged] child killer?” Dave asks.

“Like her lawyer said that she has gotten enough letters to support three bankers' boxes,” he continues. “So it’s basically like 'Miracle on 34th Street,' letters to a woman who [allegedly] murdered her children.”

“This is fan mail,” Gonzales agrees. “This is not like a sternly worded letter to the manager telling her how terrible of a person she is.”

And Dave wants to know why.

“Some [women] are like, ‘Well, it’s hormonal, you don’t understand how hard it is.’ And you know, you’re a woman, what is this supposed to mean?” Dave asks.

“What it means is that we now have a culture that hates motherhood,” Gonzales answers. “These women, they have been struck by the feminist bug, and they just hate motherhood because there really is no defense to this.”

And it’s not just the letters to Clancy that bother Dave and Gonzales.

“We are living in this sort of TikTok generation of people getting their advice on how to be mentally sound through a dopamine hit-app run by China,” Dave says.

“Seems like a bad idea,” Gonzales says. “Seems like a really bad idea ... I just think that TikTok has made especially white liberal women, I just think it’s made them just worse people. It’s brain rot."

“They get one there. They, you know, like think that it’s cool now to hate motherhood. So now you’ve got all of these TikTokers that are going on and throwing ice in bathtubs to control their rage that they have at their children so that they won’t get in a screaming match with their toddlers. I kid you not,” Gonzales says, referencing a recent trend of women who have been filming themselves trying not to freak out at their kids by throwing ice cubes.

“And I’m just like, what is happening to us?” she asks.

“The only reason why you would get into a screaming match with your toddler is because you were at the same mental level with your toddler,” Dave says.

But this issue doesn’t begin with the Lindsay Clancy case or even postpartum.

“When you say that it’s OK to kill innocent babies in the womb, and then you say it’s OK to kill innocent babies in the womb up until the point of birth,” Gonzales says, “can you really be surprised that you find yourself in a place in society where now women are like, ‘OK, but not just up to birth. What about the first couple years?’”

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