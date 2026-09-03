Maria Bartiromo OUT at Fox News after 12 years

Longtime Fox News host Maria Bartiromo is no longer employed at the right-wing news network.

The network said in a terse statement Thursday that Bartiromo was no longer working at Fox News or with Fox Business.

The 58-year-old had worked previously at CNBC and CNN before arriving at Fox.

"Effective today Maria Bartiromo is no longer with FOX News Media," read the statement from the network. "We thank Maria for her work over the last 12 ½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter."

The 58-year-old had worked previously at CNBC and CNN before arriving at Fox in 2014 as its global markets editor.

Bartiromo's biography at the Fox Business website had been scrubbed in the last two weeks, as is evidenced by an archived page at the Wayback Machine. Her profile at Fox News was also apparently scrubbed.

Her show "Mornings with Maria" will be retitled "Mornings with FOX Business" and will feature a rotating roster of anchors. According to Variety, Jason Chaffetz will replace her on the Sunday show, "Sunday Morning Futures," until a permanent host can be named.

Bartiromo is known for being the first reporter to broadcast daily from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in 1995.

In 2011, she became the first female journalist to be inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame.

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Bartiromo is a member of the Board of Trustees of New York University as well as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

She has also won two Emmys and a Gracie Award.

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