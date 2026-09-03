Glenn Beck reacts to a Mamdani follower's IDIOTIC grocery store plot (it's worse than you think)

A clip has gone viral of a Zohran Mamdani supporter claiming that organized workers could simply take over grocery stores if owners pulled out of New York City — and Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck believes his comments reveal something far more serious than economic ignorance.

The young man began by talking about the “grocery store capitalists” and their “powerful lobby.”

“One of the grocery store bosses … he said that he was going to pull out of New York City if Zohran won, right?” he said.

“We would say, ‘Sure, pull out, and we will take over your grocery stores,’ right? And we will use them for cheaper groceries, and we will take over the entire food industry because that’s something that can be done if the working class is organized,” he added.

“So when he says, ‘I’m going to leave,’ it doesn’t mean he’s going to leave all of the products on the shelf and just throw the keys on the ground and go, ‘Somebody can take it.’ He’s going to sell it to somebody. You don’t just walk away from a major investment,” Glenn says through laughter.

“If you believe that is even a possibility, why would you even be talking about that? Because Mamdani has just said that capital flight doesn’t exist. So why are you even talking about taking over somebody’s grocery store? I mean, it just doesn’t exist. But it certainly does exist,” he continues, “but not in the way you just thought.”

What he’s actually saying, Glenn explains, is that he wants to “seize people’s property.”

“He’s not expecting him to hand the keys over. He’s saying, ‘We’ll seize your grocery store, and we’ll run it if the people are organized.’ That’s a pretty big ‘if,’” he says.

“That’s what I took from this, is him saying, ‘We’re going to seize the means of production in any way we can,’” Jason Buttrill adds.

And while it sounded ridiculous coming out of the Mamdani supporter's mouth, Jason doesn’t think anyone should write it off.

“It’s way past time to start really understanding what they’re trying to do,” Jason says, adding, “and stop assuming some of these people are idiots.”

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