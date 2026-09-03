John Doyle and Alex Jones clash over the right’s biggest psyops in fiery MAGA debate

Before the 2024 election, conservative America was united under President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” banner. But that unity didn’t last.

Less than two years later, the base is deeply divided over many issues, especially Israel/Iran, the Epstein files, and whether MAGA still means the promises supporters voted for — or just blind loyalty to Trump.

“How did a once unified coalition with a stated goal of making America great again come to a place where some of the most powerful voices in the movement are now leaving? Who has caused the MAGA divide?”

Those are the questions debate host Brandon Straka asked eight of the right’s most provocative voices to go head to head over on last night’s #WalkAway MAGA vs. America First debate.

BlazeTV’s John Doyle was one of those voices. With him on the MAGA team was conservative debate host Andrew Wilson, MAGA attorney and commentator Will Chamberlain, and CEO of “Louder with Crowder” Gerald Morgan Jr.

Their America First opponents were Infowars founder Alex Jones, former Trump counterterrorism official Joe Kent, pastor and Christian nationalist podcaster Joel Webbon, and College Republicans political director Kai Schwemmer.

Despite being on opposite sides of the debate, Doyle and Jones agree that hidden psychological operations are manipulating public opinion and distracting regular Americans from the truth — but their alignment ends when it comes to identifying the biggest threat.

Doyle sees the psyop issue primarily through the lens of Israel's influence and the risk of young Americans being dragged into foreign wars.

“Israel is losing the PR war, which Trump himself acknowledges,” he argued.

“There has been an effort in the last three or four years with people like Andrew Tate, his brother, Sneako, to make the online right wing, which informs, frankly, the actions of the federal government, something that is at least not hostile to Islam, maybe even sympathetic,” he explained.

“We've seen this with the Muslim-Christian alliance; we've seen this with them giving us permission to laugh at Hitler jokes again. Focusing too much on mass deportations is some kind of psyop to distract you from being drafted to go die in the sand for Israel,” Doyle continued. “This is what young people are tuning into when they are on Instagram and Facebook.”

While Jones agreed that major political events are controlled by secret, billionaire-funded operations rather than organic movements, he argued that focusing solely on Israel is a narrow trap that leads people to miss larger threats — like the multi-million dollar tech-funded campaigns working behind the scenes to crush anti-establishment candidates.

“Bill Gates spent over $200 million through a couple different dark money groups ... just to try to block [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s] nomination — and it wasn't to Congress,” Jones countered. “It was stories of fake doctors, and they had these online petitions that they themselves were using bots to put fake names on to then deliver to Congress.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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