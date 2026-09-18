Tommy Robinson warns Nick Freitas that an Islamic invasion is taking over the West

Activist, journalist, and Unite the Kingdom rally organizer Tommy Robinson chatted with Nick Freitas to warn about the dangers of the Islamic invasion of the West. As the Muslim population pushes out Christian communities, there’s plenty to worry about in the United States and abroad, Robinson believes, but hope lingers on the horizon.

Robinson was born in 1982 in Luton, a small but dense borough in Bedfordshire, England. At the time, Robinson recalled on an episode of "Making the Argument with Nick Freitas" that aired on Friday, only one mosque stood tall in town — a stark contrast to the 45 mosques now in the 17-square-mile region today.

’Muhammad was a war leader. He was a barbarian. He was a rapist. He murdered, beheaded 600 people in one day.’

It’s not just the religious layout of the town that’s changed, though, Robinson claims. It’s the culture.

“White English are now a minority in Luton,” Robinson declared, and he might be right.

Luton census data from 2021 shows that at the time, the white population still held the majority position at 45.2%, with “Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh” coming in second at 37%. However, the data makes no distinction between white English citizens and white non-English citizens.

Even more alarming, census numbers from 2021 and 2011 show a clear trend of the white population decreasing in Luton while all other ethnic categories have made mild to significant gains. Even if the white population isn’t the minority on paper yet, it is clearly on the decline.

Office for National Statistics – 2011 Census and Census 2021/ons.gov.uk

Diversity isn’t necessarily the main problem, Robinson explained to Freitas. After all, he is the son of an Irish newcomer and had school friends from as far away as Italy and Bulgaria.

Instead, he is more concerned about the proliferation of Islam and the Muslim culture over Christianity in his hometown and the Western world at large.

“There's never been racial tensions in Luton,” Robinson professed. “There's been religious tensions” with no assimilation.

He went on to highlight an important distinction between the Muslim population and everyone else: “Go into the [Luton] town center and find me any Muslim that's with a non-Muslim as a friend. You won't find one.”

According to Robinson, Muslims don’t mingle with non-Muslims in town. Instead, they push other groups out of their communities as they grow from within.

The census data highlights this, as well. In 2021, Christianity fell by 9.5% while the Muslim population grew by 8.3%.

Office for National Statistics – 2011 Census and Census 2021/ons.gov.uk

Robinson views Islam as a primary threat, not just to Luton but to the United States, as well.

“[Islam is] not just another religion. Muhammad wasn't just another leader. Muhammad was a war leader. He was a barbarian. He was a rapist. He murdered, beheaded 600 people in one day. He's a very different man. He should not be compared in any sort of way to Jesus Christ.”

In both the U.K. and the United States, the “racist” label, in particular, has become a popular weapon for the left in cases involving Muslims.

“Fear is paralyzing,” Robinson admitted. “And the fear of being branded a racist — these words become so powerful that they paralyze an entire nation of men. The toughest men in the world were scared.”

Britain Is Gone, and America Is Next w/ Tommy Robinson

Today, the West is under attack, Robinson insists. The Islamist threat is already inside the walls of the U.K. in hubs like Luton, and once those are conquered, the United States is next. And if anyone pushes back?

“They'll go mad,” Robinson issued an ominous warning. “They'll burn the place. Violence is coming ... whether we like it or not.” Luckily, he believes that hope is on the horizon, at least for America.

“If I was Americans, I'd be optimistic, because you've got Trump. When you voted for Trump, it wasn't a vote to save America. It was a vote to save Western civilization. You give us hope.”

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