New York socialist Democrat gets TORCHED online for post about Mexican Independence Day

A self-described socialist Democrat has gone viral online after saying she would bring the Mexican fight for independence to the U.S. Congress if elected.

Union organizer and New York Assemblywoman Claire Valdez is running for New York's 7th District but posted a message of defiance against "empire" and corporations.

'Viva guacamole, or whatever it is you traitors scream.'

"215 years ago, Mexicans fought an empire that demanded our land and our labor. And we won," she wrote on social media Wednesday.

"I'll carry that fight with me to Congress as New York's first Mexican American representative," Valdez added. "And I'm strengthened not just by Mexico's history but its present. Last month I met comrades in Morena who are standing up to the empires and corporations that have always [been] taken from us — and building a government for the working class."

The sneering nature of her sloganeering was not appreciated by many online.

"American leftists elect people who are open about foreign allegiances and their agenda to serve foreign state interests," replied journalist Andy Ngo.

"Are you campaigning for Mexico or America?" responded another detractor. "I mean ... if you’re that proud of Mexico and its fight, I sincerely think you should head back over there and roll up your sleeves. Viva guacamole, or whatever it is you traitors scream."

"I’m very proud of my Mexican heritage, and I’ll be the first to say this is unacceptable," said another user. "If your political identity centers around advocating on behalf of Mexico (or any other foreign nation) & its people then you have no business serving as an elected or appointed official in American politics."

"Mexico is a colonialist state that crushed and destroyed indigenous people — why are you celebrating this?" added another.

"This is the United States of America. F**k off," replied the Libs of TikTok account simply.

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No one apparently noted that the nickname for New York is the "Empire State," and Valdez claims to be running against "empire." The official nickname derives from a compliment to the state made by George Washington.

The Democratic Socialists of America party has celebrated a string of primary victories against more establishment candidates, leading many to warn that the fringe extreme is gaining influence in the Democratic Party.

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