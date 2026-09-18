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'He's been saying some dumb s**t': Ilhan Omar MELTS DOWN when reporter presses her on Homan probe into brother
September 18, 2026
Omar has been accused of marrying her brother to help him obtain immigration status.
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota lashed out at a reporter after being asked point-blank about an investigation into possible immigration fraud.
Omar has been accused of marrying her brother in order to help him fraudulently obtain immigration status in the U.S., though she has vehemently denied the allegations.
'I will say it again here: They are absolutely false and ridiculous.'
On Wednesday, Omar once again denied marrying her brother when confronted by LindellTV reporter Alison Steinberg.
"You always say no one’s above the law, so do you think you should be above the law?" asked Steinberg.
"I am not above the law," Omar replied.
"If there's some marriage fraud, can you just tell us straight up, did you marry your brother?” Steinberg pressed.
"Absolutely not! What a ridiculous thing to ask!" Omar responded emphatically.
"That’s disgusting. Nobody should be doing that!"
"Well, then Tom Homan’s a liar or what?"
"He is. He’s been saying some dumb s**t — like you!" she replied.
The video of the interaction was widely circulated on social media.
Border czar Tom Homan confirmed on Sunday the existence of what he called an "ongoing criminal investigation” of the congresswoman by the investigations division of the Department of Homeland Security.
RELATED: Ilhan Omar FAILS to comply with officials' demand over 'Feeding Our Future' scam
"If someone committed immigration violation, if someone committed marriage fraud or anything like that, regardless if they're a congressman or not, no one's above the law," Homan elaborated.
Omar had released a statement in 2020 denying the allegations.
"A number of baseless rumors have been made recently about my personal life and family," she said. "I will say it again here: They are absolutely false and ridiculous."
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Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
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