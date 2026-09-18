JD Vance tells Steve Deace the creepy reason James Talarico disturbs him: ‘I don’t know what this guy is up to’

The overlap between conservative Christians and the Make America Healthy Again movement — which seeks to reverse America’s chronic-disease epidemic by tackling its root causes — is a natural fit, according to Vice President JD Vance.

“A lot of the most committed MAHA people are Christian conservatives because, I think, Christians, we recognize that our bodies are temples created by God. ... We’re supposed to be respectful of God’s creation, and obviously our bodies are the act of God’s creation we have the most direct control over,” he tells Steve Deace.

But there are other “Christians” in this country who support the very policies that spit on the sanctity of the human form and even seek to destroy it.

“You’re kind of seeing frankly theological heretics from church denominations that they’ve basically broken and shattered into a thousand pieces,” says Deace.

Leading the charge in Texas is Democrat Senate candidate and professing Christian James Talarico — a man who treats gender ideology for children, unrestricted abortion, and kids in drag as if they were gospel.

To combat the moral confusion people like Talarico cultivate, Deace believes Republicans need a theologically rooted counter-strategy.

“What it means to be in a country that is governed by God-given rights and what that God demands, expects, and has done for us — I think we have to be way more comfortable in having these sorts of deeper conversations on the campaign trail, given how openly heretical a lot of Democrats are with what they’re espousing these days,” he says.

“If we just return fire with technocratism, people are going to choose a bad theology over no theology,” he adds.

Vance calls Deace’s proposal “exactly right.”

“It’s the churches that aren’t afraid of what the Bible actually says that are actually the most energetic and the most vibrant,” he says, “and I think, frankly, those churches are going to be the foundation for rebuilding the center of the United States of America.”

Talarico, in Vance’s telling, represents the opposite.

“I don’t know what this guy is up to. ... He’s well-versed in liberal political theology, but he also has a weird obsession with children in drag,” he says.

“People who are particularly concerned with drag queens and particularly focused on the beauty of 11-year-olds dressed in drag or how wonderful it is that you have a 10-year-old who's taking puberty blockers, very often you peel back the onion, and those people I think have some pretty sick sexual fetishes.”

While Vance acknowledges that he doesn’t "know that that’s true of James Talarico,” the progressive’s comments and record on children in drag and puberty blockers give him serious pause.

“All I know is that it’s very odd when you have a grown man talking about the beauty of 11-year-olds in drag,” he tells Deace. “I would rather a grown man focus on literally anything else.”

To hear the full interview, which covers upcoming midterm elections, AI and data centers, and economic health, among several additional topics, watch the interview above.

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