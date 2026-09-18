Mitch McConnell disappears after long-awaited return: 'Missing in action again'

After a suspicious three-month absence due to health concerns, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) finally made it back to Capitol Hill — though his team ensured that he was hardly heard or seen at all.

In some short audio from his re-emergence, McConnell is heard saying, “I wasn’t sure how many of you would be here today. I’m glad to see you.”

While some senators claimed that McConnell looked “great” during his return, those watching the scarce footage aren’t so sure.

And now, BlazeTV host Pat Gray is shocked to find that he's missing again.

“Mitch McConnell didn’t show up for work yesterday,” Gray says.



“Just remember that took a lot out of him,” Jeff Fisher comments.

“Took three months to get that body double to look just right on the C-SPAN camera,” executive producer Keith Malinak jokes.

“Exactly, and they did,” Gray says. “So now, missing in action again.”

And Malinak isn't having it, adding, “This man is not qualified to be a Walmart greeter.”

“No Walmart store manager would put that guy in the front of their store greeting people when they come in. And yet this man holds one of 100 votes in the United States Senate. Get out of my face. This guy should leave now,” he says.

“We were outraged by Biden,” Pat agrees. “If you’re going to be consistent, you’ve got to be outraged by this as well.”

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