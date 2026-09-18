Trump BANS 'FAKE NEWS' outlets from White House — and warns more bans are coming

The president has announced that he banned three news outlets from the White House after accusing them of peddling fake news.

President Donald Trump issued the proclamation Friday on Truth Social against CNN, MS Now, and Politico.

'Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States.'

"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW ... and Politico ... from the White House as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!" he wrote.

He mocked MS NOW for rebranding from MSNBC over a lack of credibility and viewership and referred to canceled subscriptions from the federal government for Politico.

"Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America," he added. "Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow."

The president had previously banned the Associated Press from the White House after the organization refused his order to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. That ban is being challenged in the courts.

RELATED: Appeals court reinstates Trump ban on Associated Press from White House

The president mocked the AP in comments with other reporters.

"We’re going to keep them out until such time that they agree that it’s the Gulf of America," the president said to reporters in February 2025.

"I do think that some of the phrases they want to use are ridiculous, and I think, frankly, they’ve become obsolete."

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