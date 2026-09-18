Allie Beth Stuckey just deleted her X app because of this sickening mommy trend

BlazeTV’s Allie Beth Stuckey has had it up to here with toxic mommy culture — that corner of social media where moms treat their own kids as punchlines and burdens through public complaints, name-calling, “wine-to-cope” jokes, and content that frames children as the thing ruining a mother’s life rather than the gift she’s called to love.

On this episode of “Relatable,” Allie argues that being saturated in this grievance-driven strain of mom content explains why so many women are using postpartum conditions to excuse their own sinful behavior and Lindsay Clancy’s.





“This term postpartum rage or mom rage or overstimulated or ‘touched out,’ all of these terms ... are used to describe this kind of heightened aggravation that moms feel due to domestic demands and demands of life in general,” says Allie.

“And the question is for all of these words specifically: Are they real diagnoses? Are these genuine, understandable, physiological responses to motherhood? Or are they, like so many other terms in our therapy-laden culture, pathological excuses for sin?” she asks.

To answer these questions, she looks at how motherhood and children are being talked about in the modern age. A peek at social media reveals a disturbing reality: Toxic mom content is abundant.

There’s the “Same, Lindsay” trend, where women, often rocking babies or caring for kids, express solidarity with the woman who admitted to strangling her three young children. Then there’s the content that seeks likes and clicks by embarrassing or humiliating children, like the viral egg-cracking trend where moms stun their young toddlers by cracking eggs using their heads.

Another fad Allie brings up involves posting videos expressing annoyance at basic motherhood functions, like giving children affection or meeting basic needs. In one video she plays, a mother, while feeding her infant, says, “Do not have children. ... They are a parasite, and that means that they will not only suck every f*****g thing of your energy, but they will also suck every ounce of your soul from your body.”

“Never before have kids been publicly exploited in this way for clicks. Like no other generation has had to deal with this form of a public humiliation ritual that kids are having to endure from the very people that they were created to trust and to rely on for their care,” says Allie.

But the effects of these disturbing cultural trends don’t just affect the kids; they affect moms too.

“It's this kind of culture that desensitizes us to true child abuse, that desensitizes us to the degradation and the objectification of children, that makes us bitter about motherhood as some kind of burden rather than a blessing,” Allie explains.

“And I even think it infects some well-meaning moms, some Christian moms, who have adopted some of these terms that I see on social media like postpartum rage.”

While Allie acknowledges that postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety are “real” diagnoses that affect some women, she believes a lot of mothers claim those terms — or the fake diagnosis of “postpartum rage” — when they’re experiencing common exhaustion and overwhelm.

“I think putting the word 'postpartum' before any difficult emotion or any difficulty that we experience almost justifies all of our feelings. It justifies the bitterness and anger and the malice and the resentment that we are told to put away by the Word of God, and suddenly it's excused because it's just 'postpartum,'” she says.

“That's not to say that those [negative] feelings don't come from a real place or don't have a real source. But don't pathologize them to excuse sin,” she adds.

But many women, she argues, do exactly that — and that’s where the widespread support for not only Lindsay Clancy but other women who have killed or abused their children is coming from.

“This toxic mommy culture is not without its victims. It's not without its very real consequences. Yes, we see Lindsay Clancy, the online reaction to that. But then you have these copycat stories,” she says, citing cases of women, some of whom were supposedly following the Clancy case, who have killed their own children.

Between these horror stories and the toxic social media mom-trends, Allie had to “delete [her] X app” from her phone.

“After talking about the Lindsay Clancy case and reading about it so much, that was my entire timeline of women complaining about motherhood, complaining about their kids, mistreating their kids online,” she sighs.

“Let it not be so for Christian women. Let it not be so for us. Let us not contribute to this toxic mommy culture even one bit.”

To hear more, watch the full episode above.

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