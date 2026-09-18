High school student wears bloody shirt to mock Charlie Kirk's death — district responds to backlash

A Washington state high school student made a disturbing mockery of the death of Charlie Kirk, and the school is facing backlash for letting it happen.

A image of the student shows him in a white shirt reading "FREEDOM" but with bloodstains on the left side of the shirt.

'PASD supports students’ rights to express their views. However, those rights exist alongside our responsibility to maintain safe, respectful learning environments.'

The image led to disgust and outrage against the district, which eventually released a statement stating that celebrating violence was against district policies for students.

"Port Angeles School District is aware of a photo circulating showing a student wearing clothing that did not meet District dress code expectations or the community standards we expect in our schools," read the statement from the Port Angeles School District.

"We first want to be very clear that clothing that depicts, promotes, or celebrates violence is not permitted or tolerated in our schools," they added. "We take this issue seriously and have a responsibility to respond thoughtfully, consistently, and with appropriate due process."

The district went on to say that officials could not comment on the specific actions taken against the student owing to privacy requirements.

"We can share that appropriate corrective action is being taken consistent with district policy on this matter," the district added. "PASD supports students’ rights to express their views. However, those rights exist alongside our responsibility to maintain safe, respectful learning environments and to enforce District policies."

RELATED: Vandals leave 'diabolical' message on Charlie Kirk statue — only days after unveiling

A Blaze News request for comment from the district superintendent was not returned in time for publishing.

Other far-left activists planned disturbing celebrations of Kirk's death for the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Utah Valley University.

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