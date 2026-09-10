Liberal college students plan celebrations of Charlie Kirk's death on one-year anniversary: Report

While many are somberly remembering Charlie Kirk on the one-year anniversary of his death Thursday, some ghoulish college students are demonstrating how little class they have.

Separate events are apparently being planned by students at two colleges to mock and ridicule the assassination of the right-wing activist at Utah Valley University in 2025.

'They’re even offering monetary prizes to the people who mock Charlie the best... Absolutely VILE.'

One flyer publicized a Charlie Kirk look-alike competition at Kate Gleaseon Dorm Quad at the Rochester Institute of Technology on Thursday. It promised "good vibes, good music, good times," as well as a $10 top prize and trophy.

Images of the flyers were posted online by the popular Libs on TikTok account, which claimed that they were being spread at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

A separate flyer advertised a "Twerk for Kirk Competition" with a $10 entry but did not specify the location of the event.

That flyer said it would have "strict security" and "mandatory patdowns" at the event.

"They’re even offering monetary prizes to the people who mock Charlie the best. These signs are going up around campus. Absolutely VILE," wrote the Libs of TikTok account.

A Blaze News request for comment to the Rochester Institute of Technology was not immediately returned.

Another alleged post on social media called on students of Georgetown University to attend a "Charlie Kirk" look-alike contest at Copley Lawn in Washington, D.C.

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"The TPUSA Chapter at Georgetown strongly condemns any events that aim to disrespect Charlie Kirk and the upcoming memorial ceremony at UVU," read a statement from Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded.

The university also responded in a statement Tuesday condemning the posts.

"We have seen no activity on campus related to these posts and Georgetown is not aware of any student organization that is hosting or planning such an event. We take these anonymous posts seriously and condemn their language as deeply inconsistent with our values. As a Jesuit, Catholic University we seek to create a living and learning community that promotes thoughtful, respectful dialogue," the statement read in part.

"While Georgetown’s policies give latitude for the free expression of ideas and opinions, making light of a victim of violence is counter to our values and deeply disappointing," the statement added.

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