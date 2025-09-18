Panel explodes into chaos after leftist influencer defends mocking Charlie Kirk's widow

A panel about the assassination of Charlie Kirk descended into chaos over the extreme claims from a leftist streamer and influencer who said he had an obligation to mock the activist's widow.

Liberal YouTube host Ana Kasparian and others berated streamer Destiny, whose real name is Steven Bonnell, for calling on Democrats to mock Erika Kirk after she encouraged Americans to join Turning Point USA in honor of her slain husband.

'Because of the fact that you have a huge audience, you have a responsibility! ... You represent the worst of us, Destiny! You're embarrassing!'

"The idea of mocking a woman who is now a widow with two young children, who witnessed her husband get shot in the neck and bleed out to death, how can you mock that? What is wrong with you?" Kasparian said to Bonnell on Piers Morgan's YouTube show.

"I don't understand you, Destiny. You have so much hatred in your heart!" she added.

"It's such a simple thing. If you're gonna weaponize somebody's grief against the other party, well, then of course people have a right to fight back against it," he responded.

"I think that she has every right to grieve in whatever way she wants," Bonnell added. "But when that grief is gonna be weaponized to do recruitment, political recruitment, and further radicalization of the other side, then of course you not only have the ability to mock, but I think you have the obligation to mock it. It's insane!"

"Let me understand. Let me understand your argument. So since others are using her grief to politically recruit, you think that it's OK to mock her specifically?" Kasparian asked. "How does that make any sense?"

"Since others are using her grief?" Bonnell replies. "She's the one who gave a 17-minute speech on TV where she talked about good versus evil. She's the one showing up in TPUSA ads one or two days after."

Bonnell went on to attack Kasparian for criticizing the left and said that right-wing activists are planning on a civil war while liberals are attacking each other.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kasparian demanded that Bonnell condemn the attack on Kirk, but he said he would do so only after Trump condemned political violence.

"Why is your behavior contingent on Donald Trump?" Kasparian asked.

"Because he's the president of the United States of America and the leader of the opposing political party!" Bonnell yelled.

"You have a huge audience of young men who listen to everything you have to say! ... And because of the fact that you have a huge audience, you have a responsibility! ... You represent the worst of us, Destiny! You're embarrassing!" Kasparian yelled back.

Video of the entire exchange can be viewed on the show's channel on YouTube.

RELATED: VIDEO: Erika Kirk makes first public remarks since the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk

Bonnell also mocked Kasparian for having a conversation with Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck.

"You're so embarrassing. You make the left look so bad, and you don't even realize it. You are seriously so embarrassing," Kasparian said to Bonnell.

"OK, yeah. You can talk to your best friend, Glenn Beck, about it later," Bonnell mocked.

"Maybe I will!" she responded. "Maybe I will talk to Glenn Beck about it! Oh, is that naughty? Is it naughty to have conversations with people across the aisle?"

She went on to say that Bonnell should be shunned from the movement over cyber sexual harassment allegations against him in a lawsuit from another political influencer. Bonnell has said he did not violate any laws and was himself a victim of the leak.

Also on Thursday, Turning Point USA announced that Erika Kirk is taking over as CEO.

