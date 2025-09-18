'Exactly what he wanted': Charlie Kirk's widow is taking over as CEO of Turning Point USA

Erika Kirk, the widow of assassinated Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, stated shortly after her husband's death, "They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God's merciful love. But they should all know this: If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea — you have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country."

'We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on.'

"You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife," continued Mrs. Kirk. "The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. To everyone listening tonight across America: The movement my husband built will not die. It won't. I refuse to let that happen."

Megyn Kelly, one of the fallen patriot's friends to guest-host "The Charlie Kirk Show" in Phoenix this week, revealed on Thursday with the show's executive producer, Andrew Kolvet, that Kirk's widow will take a leading role in fulfilling Charlie's mission — as CEO and board chair of Turning Point USA.

"This is exactly what he wanted," said Kolvet.

"It had to be, right?" said Kelly. "I don't think anybody would accept a leader of the organization who they didn't feel completely understood Charlie and would be 100% dedicated to fulfilling his vision for where this group is going."

Kirk's chief of staff, Michael McCoy, said, "She's our retribution."

Erika Kirk, the founder of the nonprofit Everyday Heroes Like You and the mother of the late CEO's two children, will helm an organization that has a presence at over 3,500 American schools, over 2,000 TPUSA student groups, and over 800 TPUSA faith groups. Kolvet recently indicated that TPUSA has been inundated with well over 37,000 new chapter requests.

According to its tax filings, TPUSA's revenue for the fiscal year ending June 2024 was $85 million.

The TPUSA board indicated that Erika Kirk's election was unanimous.

"All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk's mantle and completing his vision of bringing us all closer to our Lord and fostering a prosperous country for generations to come," the board said in a statement.

"As Charlie always said, 'We have a country to save.' We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on," continued the board. "The attempt to destroy Charlie's work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before."

