WATCH LIVE: Night 2 Republican Midterm Convention

The first midterm Republican National Convention wraps tonight with an emphasis on policies to help everyday Americans in areas of public health, business, and affordability and memorials honoring Charlie Kirk, victims of border crime, and the 25th anniversary observance of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Vice President JD Vance headlines the convention's closing night, right before President Donald Trump's closing remarks. Earlier in the evening, first son Donald Trump Jr. takes on the extreme liberal Democrats, and Karoline Leavitt, the former White House press secretary, is set to outline the "Golden Age of America."

Two somber moments will take place during the middle of the night’s program. First, the convention will remember Charlie Kirk, who was killed a year ago Thursday. Pastor Lucas Miles of TPUSA Faith will deliver a prayer and tribute to Kirk.

Then, the program marks the 25th observance of September 11 with a remote appearance by Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller, a presentation of colors, a wreath-laying, and a performance of "Ave Maria" by Christopher Macchio.

Other speakers include: Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who will speak on food choices and Making America Healthy Again. His speech is one of many touting the MAHA initiatives. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson (R) will explain why he left the Democratic Party, and British travel creator Oliver Henry, who came to Dallas for the World Cup, speaks on what he says makes America the land of opportunity.

The night will also focus on the midterms. Texas. Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick all speak, along with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on the road ahead. Mike Rogers, running for Senate in Michigan, will highlight the radical agenda of Abdul El-Sayed. Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) and Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) appear as House Republican Conference chair and NRCC chair, and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) will join angel parents Jessica and Tom Gorman. Also on the program are Reps. Jason Smith (R-Mo.), Ryan Mackenzie (R-Pa.), and Brian Jack (R-Ga.), plus House candidates Laurie Buckhout (N.C.), Greg Cunningham (N.M.), Marty O'Donnell (Nev.), Derek Merrin (Ohio), Eric Flores (Texas), and Tano Tijerina (Texas).

After all the speeches and applause, a balloon drop, "YMCA," and "Pinball Wizard" send off the arena before Macchio closes the night with "Nessun Dorma."