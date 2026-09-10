'Kill me!' Unhinged male furious about revving engine at night pulls sword on investigating deputy. Then things get bloody.

A California sheriff's office on Tuesday released bodycam video showing an August 3 incident involving a 22-year-old male angry about noise at night. The video also shows the male pulling a sword on the investigating deputy.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a deputy around 5:30 p.m. responded to the Desert Oasis Mobile Estates in 3300 block of 15th Street West in Rosamond about a peace disturbance. Rosamond is about 90 minutes north of Los Angeles.

'I'm going to get my sword now ... I'm going to go take care of it ... I'm going to go kill him now.'

Officials said the incident started with Joshua Dribin calling 911 and reporting a disturbance of the peace.

"Someone's been waking me up at 10 o'clock at night, and I'm getting really, really mad," Dribin told the 911 operator before adding that he's "really gonna f**k them up."

Dribin explained that the neighbor stopped a vehicle "right in front of my house and rev[s] their f**king engine" and that "it stopped because I threatened to punch them."

He added that "I'm getting tired of getting waken [sic] up when I sleep in my f**king car."

Shortly after the 911 call, a deputy responded in person and spoke to Dribin, who is seen on bodycam video telling the deputy that he asked the individual to stop revving the car's engine but that the person responded that "I don't give a f**k. It's my car."

Dribin then told the deputy that "I'm really about to punch him and sock him out" — and then asked the deputy, "Can you guys get him to stop, please, or I'm gonna put a thing on him ... I'm gonna make him where he can't come near me."

The deputy told Dribin that "you can't do that," but Dribin replied that "I can, too ... and you guys can't stop me from going to go punch him, right?"

Moments later, Dribin retreated and told the deputy to "hold the gun. I'm going to get my sword now ... I'm going to go take care of it ... I'm going to go kill him now."

Before long, Dribin is seen on bodycam video holding a sword, and the deputy called for backup.

RELATED: Violent punks caught on video ganging up on, brutally beating elderly man by Baltimore 7-Eleven — while wielding rifle, sword

Image source: Kern County (Calif.) Sheriff's Office

Dribin then jumped his fence and began advancing on the deputy, who ordered Dribin to stop and drop his sword.

But Dribin repeatedly told the deputy to "shoot bitch!"

At one point, officials said Dribin was recorded on bodycam video attempting to open the deputy's patrol vehicle door.

Dribin then continued advancing on the deputy, who told Dribin to stop and that "I'm going to shoot you!"

"Kill me!" Dribin hollered at the deputy, who soon fired three shots.

Dribin then fell to the street, tossed away his sword as ordered, and told the deputy that "I wanted you to shoot me."

RELATED: New bodycam video shows sheriff's deputies fatally shooting knife-wielding male who authorities say stabbed deputy

Officials said deputies treated Dribin at the scene, and he was soon transported by ambulance to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said Dribin was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting a peace officer using force, exhibiting a deadly weapon at peace officer to resist arrest, and resisting, obstructing, delaying a peace officer in the performance of their duties.

No deputies or additional civilians were injured, officials said.

Sheriff's office detectives investigate any use of deadly force by any member of the department, officials said, adding that the results of investigations are submitted to the Kern County District Attorney's Office for criminal review.

Officials said the sheriff's office last Thursday convened an Incident Review Board examining the use of force in this incident, and that the use of force in this incident was determined to be within policy.

Officials said all those with information regarding this investigation are urged to call the sheriff's office at 661-861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!