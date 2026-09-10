Abdul El-Sayed claims ‘Muslims literally built this country,' only proves he 'hates America'

Abdul El-Sayed has some explaining to do. From embracing Hasan Piker to claiming Muslims “literally built this country,” the Michigan Senate candidate is not swaying any voters from the other side to vote his way.

And BlazeTV host Pat Gray is not surprised, noting that Democrats have gotten “too radical.”

“They’re too far out there. They’ve already come too close to the fundamental transformation of the United States of America,” Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“I mean, we’re going to have more people that actually hate America in office,” Fisher says.

“You mean like Abdul El-Sayed?” Gray asks.

“He’s trying to fight off his association now with Hasan Piker,” Gray says.

However, El-Sayed was just recently standing next to Piker in defense of his views, saying, ‘I’m not here to disavow people’s views. This gotcha, this whole gotcha game, platform policing, cancel culture, I thought we were over it.’”

And on his own website, El-Sayed advertises inviting Piker onto the campaign trail and appearing with him at college events.

But his flip-flop on Piker isn’t the only glaring issue of El-Sayed’s.

“I’ve been reading our history. Muslims have been in this part of the country since 1527. Estevanico of Azemmour. Probably a name you’ve never heard. Probably the first recorded Muslim to touch ground on what is now these United States of America,” El-Sayed said in a speech.

“Estimates suggest up to 50% of people who were brought here against their will as slaves were Muslims. Muslims literally built this country,” he continued.

“We all know how stained our history is with the legacy of white supremacy. Whether that be against our African-American brothers and sisters, our Native-American brothers and sisters, our Latinx brothers and sisters. We know that stain,” he added.

Gray is not amused, muttering, “Oh jeez.”

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